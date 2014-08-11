Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Cubs have surprisingly few pitchers among the top prospects in the organization, but hope they have found a diamond in the rough with the acquisition of right-hander Jacob Turner, who just a few years ago was rated the top prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ farm system.

The 6-5 right-hander hasn’t had much success in the major leagues -- he’s 9-21 with a 4.99 ERA in 53 career appearances (45 starts) -- and was 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA for the Miami Marlins this season before being designated for assignment last week.

But the Cubs still like his stuff and believe he’s young enough to live up to his promise.

“The reality is he has a pretty good arm, he’s pretty young -- he just turned 23 in May -- and he’s been in the big leagues for parts of three years already,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He came to the big leagues pretty young. We’re in a unique position: We have a young man that has some experience already, hasn’t had the success that people envisioned for him yet, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen and we’ll be the ones to see if we can get it going in the right direction.”

Renteria said management hasn’t completely settled on a plan for how to use Turner the remainder of this season, but he’ll be in the bullpen for now.

Pitching coach Chris Bosio will watch him throw on the side to assess him mechanically. Confidence is another thing the team may have to consider.

“I just met him this morning, so I don’t know where his confidence level is,” Renteria said Sunday. “He’s a big leaguer, so I‘m sure he’s pretty confident by himself. We’ll get him on the hill and see what he’s doing. I know Bos is gonna see him and if there are any mechanical corrections that need to be made, I‘m sure Bos is gonna do that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 6-6, 3.54 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 6-3, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Javier Baez made a throwing error on Sunday to allow a run to score, but manager Rick Renteria has liked what he’s seen from the converted shortstop on defense so far. “I think he’s a young man that has some defensive skills and he’s going to continue to get better,” Renteria said. “He’s obviously learning how to pivot. He had one double play where he ended up throwing the ball short to first and then he turned two really good ones after that. It’s just a matter of time and more experience from that side.”

--OF Junior Lake has been missing from the outfield rotation of late as Arismendy Alcantara has taken over as the de facto full-time center fielder with Chris Coghlan, Justin Ruggiano and Ryan Sweeney seeing a lot of action at the corner spots. “He has been the odd-man out,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We tried to run him out there when we had that string of left-handers. We’re gonna continue to see where we can get him some at-bats.” Lake had a bunt single pinch-hitting in the 11th inning on Sunday, but was then caught stealing.

--LHP Travis Wood has had his issues this season with a 7-9 record, but the left-hander was sharp on Sunday, allowing just four hits and one unearned run in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. “Obviously, last year, he was really good; his command was really good from what I understand and from what I saw,” manager Rick Renteria said. “This year, he’s had some moments when his command hasn’t been the best at the times. I think he’s actually done better more recently and we’re hoping that he will get himself back on track.”

--RHP Jacob Turner was activated Sunday after being acquired in a trade with the Marlins Friday. The 6-5 right-hander hasn’t had much success in the major leagues -- he’s 9-21 with a 4.99 ERA in 53 career appearances (45 starts) -- and was 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA for the Miami Marlins this season before being designated for assignment last week.

--RHP Neil Ramirez was activated from the 15-day disabled list (sore triceps) on Sunday and immediately pressed into service in the seventh inning of a 1-1 game against Tampa Bay. The rookie has been a bright spot of the Cubs bullpen this season, but had a rough outing in his return. He lasted just two-thirds of an inning and gave up one run on two hits as the Rays grabbed the lead. “We’re gonna use him the same way we’ve used him in the past; in the seventh, eighth and ninth,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Fortunately for us, we got him back and it strengthens our pen.”

-- LHP Chris Rusin was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. He has a 7.11 ERA in 12.2 innings for the Cubs this year. He had been was recalled from Iowa on Aug. 6.

--OF Ryan Kalish was sent down to Triple-A Iowa. He was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Jacob Turner. Kalish was batting .242 with no home runs and five RBIs in 39 games for the Cubs this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For whatever reason, there were times that it seemed to work out and times when they felt they had to go in a different direction. I‘m just excited to be here and I think it’ll be a good opportunity to get a fresh start and just kind of regroup a little bit.” -- RHP Jacob Turner on being traded to the Cubs from the Miami Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brian Schlitter (shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 10.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Jacob Turner

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Junior Lake

OF Justin Ruggiano