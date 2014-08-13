Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Perhaps it’s the talent the Cubs have in the pipeline that has Cubs manager Rick Renteria feeling upbeat.

Renteria was asked prior to Tuesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers if he was pleased with his last-place team’s overall fundamentals.

“I think to this point we haven’t been bad,” he said. “I think there are some aspects that we still want to work on on the offense and defensive side. But all-in-all, I think we’ve kept our heads in the game.”

The arrival of talented young players like center fielder Arismendy Alcantara and second baseman Javier Baez and Tuesday’s winning pitcher Kyle Hendricks is the first wave of more to come as rosters expand in September. But Renteria remains mindful to make sure they all get adequate work and supervision.

“You have a couple of younger guys that had been playing with their teammates down in the minor leagues and now they’re here,” he said. “(They may need) a refresher course and you talk about it and the coaches are obviously are out there with them and trying to get them to do the things they were doing (in the minors).”

The Cubs are 51-67, a .432 winning percentage that was tied with Arizona for second worst in the National League behind Colorado (46-72, .390).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 11-6, 3.33 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 1-1, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks was prepared, confident and worked really fast on Tuesday as the rookie right-hander worked 7 1/3 scoreless innings for his third straight victory and second career shutout. “He’s repeated his outings in terms of execution and the calmness he shows out there,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “He was very efficient. That preparation, that conviction in what he’s going to try to do translates into practical terms and how he pitches.” Hendricks (4-1) allowed six hits, walked one and struck out five in a Wrigley Field contest lasting just two hours and 22 minutes. “That’s something I’ve always done since I was little -- pitch quick, the pace of the game is big for me,” he said.

--LF Chris Coghlan has posted a 1.034 OPS since the start of July, second in the majors behind Houston’s Chris Carter (1.059) in the same span. Coghlan has had multi-hit efforts in six straight starts from July 30-Aug. 6 and has reached base safely in 33 of his last 36 games going back to June 30. He’s hitting .354 with four homers and 19 RBIs in that span.

--RHP Carlos Villanueva has recorded a win, a hold and one save in his last nine games since July 12, tossing 13 shutout innings in the process. He’s walked one and struck out 17 in that stretch and held opponents to a .136 average. For the season, he’s 5-6 with a 5.11 ERA and has had five starts.

--LHP Felix Doubront, acquired from the Red Sox late last month for a player to be named, will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Doubront, 26, has been sidelined with a strained left calf. This season, he went 2-3 with a 4.54 ERA in eight starts with the Red Sox, then was placed on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder. He pitched in relief upon his return, and in 17 appearances (10 starts) went 2-4 with a 6.07 ERA.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (1-1, 3.25 ERA) will make his sixth career major league start on Wednesday night. He’s walked nine and struck out 25 while holding opposition to a .243 average in his first five starts. Wada had no decision in his last start on Aug. 8 vs. Tampa Bay. He allowed two runs on four hits and walked just one while striking out six. Originally part of the Orioles farm system (2012-13), he underwent Tommy John ligament replacement surgery in May 2012. He agreed to a Cubs minor league deal prior to spring training this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s repeated his outings in terms of execution and the calmness he shows out there. He was very efficient. That preparation, that conviction in what he’s going to try to do translates into practical terms and how he pitches.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, of rookie RHP Kyle Hendricks, who pitched 7 1/3 efficient innings for his third straight victory in a 3-0 victory over the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He was scheduled to make his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12.

--RHP Brian Schlitter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Junior Lake

OF Justin Ruggiano