Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- There are times when first baseman Anthony Rizzo patiently waits for just the right pitch.

Other times he finds that a pitcher’s first offering suits him just fine.

A major-league-high 11 of Rizzo’s team-leading 27 home runs this season have come on first pitches.

“Most good hitters ... end up in a situation (that) when they come to the plate they’re looking for a particular pitch, a particular zone,” manager Rick Renteria said. “And they end up capitalizing on it.”

On Wednesday, Rizzo took a first pitch from Brewers starter Kyle Lohse and sent a run-scoring sacrifice fly to left to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first inning. In the third, Rizzo hit a first-pitch home run to right field.

Rizzo is the fourth Cub since 2002 to reach at least 10 first-pitch homers in a season. Aramis Ramirez had 11 in 2009.

Rizzo was already hitting a lofty .396 (21-for-53) when putting a first pitch into play.

For the season, he’s hitting .278 with a team-best 65 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-67

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-1, 1.80 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 6-12, 5.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (2-1) got his first win since a 4-1 decision on July 28 against Colorado as he worked a solid 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one. “I watched a lot of videos and had a plan coming into the game,” Wada said. “I just followed (catcher John) Baker’s lead. He called a very good game.”

--1B Anthony Rizzo hit his team-leading 27th home run of the season and major-league-high 11th coming off first pitches. “Most good hitters ... end up in a situation (that) when they come to the plate they’re looking for a particular pitch, a particular zone,” manager Rick Renteria said. “And they end up capitalizing on it.” Rizzo offered a demonstration in the third inning against Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse when he homered to right on a first-pitch offering. Rizzo also homered Tuesday, making it the sixth time this season he’s had home runs in consecutive games.

--SS Starlin Castro went 3-for-4 and extended his team season-high hitting streak to 12 games. Castro has nine hitting streaks of 10 or more games in his career, including two 14-game runs. He and Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman are the only two National League players with 15 three-hit games this season. His 135 hits are tops among National League shortstops and his 688 hits since the beginning of the 2011 season lead all shortstops.

--RF Chris Coghlan went 3-for-4 and collected the 100th and 101st doubles. After posting a .202 average in his first 44 games of the season, Coghlan is batting .366 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 38 contests since Jun 30.

--2B Javier Baez collected his first Wrigley Field home run, sending a blast to Waveland Avenue in the third inning. “It feels great,” Baez said. “I hit the ball pretty good, and as soon as I hit it there everybody went crazy and I knew it was gone because I hit it pretty good.” Baez had kicked off his career with three homers in his first three games, including a pair at Colorado last Thursday. At age 21, he is the youngest Cub to homer twice in a game since 19-year-old Danny Murphy clubbed a pair on Sept. 27, 1961, against St. Louis.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (6-12, 5.61 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and 13th at home in Thursday’s series finale. Jackson is 5-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 13 career starts against Milwaukee. In a 3-0 victory on May 17 at Wrigley Field, he tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out a season-high 11 batters. In his last start, Aug. 9 against Tampa Bay, Jackson allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits while walking three over six innings in a 4-0 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels great. I hit the ball pretty good, and as soon as I hit it there, everybody went crazy and I knew it was gone because I hit it pretty good.” -- 2B Javier Baez, on his first homer at Wrigley Field.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12.

--RHP Brian Schlitter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Junior Lake

OF Justin Ruggiano