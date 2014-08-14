Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH
CHICAGO -- There are times when first baseman Anthony Rizzo patiently waits for just the right pitch.
Other times he finds that a pitcher’s first offering suits him just fine.
A major-league-high 11 of Rizzo’s team-leading 27 home runs this season have come on first pitches.
“Most good hitters ... end up in a situation (that) when they come to the plate they’re looking for a particular pitch, a particular zone,” manager Rick Renteria said. “And they end up capitalizing on it.”
On Wednesday, Rizzo took a first pitch from Brewers starter Kyle Lohse and sent a run-scoring sacrifice fly to left to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first inning. In the third, Rizzo hit a first-pitch home run to right field.
Rizzo is the fourth Cub since 2002 to reach at least 10 first-pitch homers in a season. Aramis Ramirez had 11 in 2009.
Rizzo was already hitting a lofty .396 (21-for-53) when putting a first pitch into play.
For the season, he’s hitting .278 with a team-best 65 RBIs.
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-1, 1.80 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 6-12, 5.61 ERA)
--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (2-1) got his first win since a 4-1 decision on July 28 against Colorado as he worked a solid 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one. “I watched a lot of videos and had a plan coming into the game,” Wada said. “I just followed (catcher John) Baker’s lead. He called a very good game.”
--SS Starlin Castro went 3-for-4 and extended his team season-high hitting streak to 12 games. Castro has nine hitting streaks of 10 or more games in his career, including two 14-game runs. He and Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman are the only two National League players with 15 three-hit games this season. His 135 hits are tops among National League shortstops and his 688 hits since the beginning of the 2011 season lead all shortstops.
--RF Chris Coghlan went 3-for-4 and collected the 100th and 101st doubles. After posting a .202 average in his first 44 games of the season, Coghlan is batting .366 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 38 contests since Jun 30.
--2B Javier Baez collected his first Wrigley Field home run, sending a blast to Waveland Avenue in the third inning. “It feels great,” Baez said. “I hit the ball pretty good, and as soon as I hit it there everybody went crazy and I knew it was gone because I hit it pretty good.” Baez had kicked off his career with three homers in his first three games, including a pair at Colorado last Thursday. At age 21, he is the youngest Cub to homer twice in a game since 19-year-old Danny Murphy clubbed a pair on Sept. 27, 1961, against St. Louis.
--RHP Edwin Jackson (6-12, 5.61 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and 13th at home in Thursday’s series finale. Jackson is 5-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 13 career starts against Milwaukee. In a 3-0 victory on May 17 at Wrigley Field, he tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out a season-high 11 batters. In his last start, Aug. 9 against Tampa Bay, Jackson allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits while walking three over six innings in a 4-0 loss.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels great. I hit the ball pretty good, and as soon as I hit it there, everybody went crazy and I knew it was gone because I hit it pretty good.” -- 2B Javier Baez, on his first homer at Wrigley Field.
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12.
--RHP Brian Schlitter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.
--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.
--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.
RHP Jake Arrieta
RHP Edwin Jackson
LHP Travis Wood
RHP Kyle Hendricks
LHP Tsuyoshi Wada
RHP Hector Rondon (closer)
LHP Wesley Wright
RHP Justin Grimm
RHP Carlos Villanueva
RHP Pedro Strop
RHP Kyuji Fujikawa
RHP Jacob Turner
RHP Neil Ramirez
John Baker
Welington Castillo
1B Anthony Rizzo
2B Javier Baez
SS Starlin Castro
3B Luis Valbuena
INF Chris Valaika
LF Chris Coghlan
CF Arismendy Alcantara
RF Ryan Sweeney
OF Junior Lake
OF Justin Ruggiano