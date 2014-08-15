Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It may be happening in a hurry as the Cubs play through a transition year but young leaders have emerged as the season enters its final 42 games.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, 24, and shortstop Starlin Castro, also 24, are two commonly cited as major clubhouse influences.

“They are learning (but) everything is kind of on the fly right now,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said on Thursday.

“A lot of times in this game, it’s a lot of trial and error,” he added. “I think you have to be comfortable in your own skin, you don’t want guys to take on the mantle of quote-unquote leader and not feel good about being able to express themselves to their teammates.”

Rizzo is batting .280 with a team-high 27 home runs and 65 RBIs. On Thursday, Rizzo was 2-for-4 with a double.

Castro is enjoying a comeback season after hitting .245 last year. Through Thursday, he was batting .285 with a team- and season-high 13-game hitting streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-9, 4.86 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 7-8, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edwin Jackson fell to 6-13 on the season and 5-7 in career starts against Milwaukee. Jackson departed with two outs in the fifth, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four. “Today was just an example of not executing pitches and I felt like I was way too mechanical thinking about a lot of different things instead of keeping the ball in the zone and throwing strikes,” he said. “I never felt like I got in a rhythm.”

--SS Starlin Castro is no longer necessarily hitting for power these days, resulting in improved performance and a team-best 13-game hitting streak after going 1-for-4 on Thursday against the Brewers. “He wanted to try and generate power and kind of drive the ball,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We’re just trying to get him back to the center of the field and back on top of the ball a little more and that’s what he’s making an effort to do.” Castro has a chance to match a career-best 14-game run on Friday when the Cubs open a series in New York.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-4 with a double. He took a 2-1 pitch to right field for a two-base hit in the bottom of the first innings. On 2-1 counts this year, he’s batting .476 (10-for-21) with four doubles, three homers and a 1.095 slugging percentage.

--RHP Jacob Turner made his Cubs debut in relief of RHP Edwin Jackson, working 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Turner, 23, was acquired by the Cubs last Friday from Miami in exchange for two minor leaguers. Originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2009 draft, he was traded to the Marlins as part of a five-player deal in 2012. After starting 2013 at Triple-A New Orleans, Turner joined the Marlins in May and went on to a 3-8 mark with a 3.74 ERA. He split 2014 between Miami’s starting rotation and bullpen, going 4-7 despite a 3.38 ERA in seven starts.

--LHP Travis Wood (7-9, 4.86 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season as the Cubs open a four-game series at the New York Mets. He looks to snap a four-game losing streak and secure his first win since June 15 in Philadelphia. Wood had no decision in his last start on Sunday against Tampa Bay. He allowed an unearned run on four hits while walking three and striking out six over six innings in the Cubs’ 3-2, 12-inning victory. Wood is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was just an example of not executing pitches and I felt like I was way too mechanical thinking about to a lot of different things instead of keeping the ball in the zone and throwing strikes. I never felt like I got in a rhythm.” -- RHP Edwin Jackson, who left Thursday’s loss to the Brewers with two outs in the fifth after giving up five earned runs on seven hits.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12.

--RHP Brian Schlitter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Junior Lake

OF Justin Ruggiano