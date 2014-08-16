Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- August is only halfway done, but the Chicago Cubs have already unofficially begun preparing for September.

With the Cubs in the midst of 21 games in as many days, the team plans to schedule extra rest for its starting pitchers by dipping down to Triple-A Iowa and promoting right-handed pitcher Dan Straily to start Saturday night against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The remainder of the Cubs’ rotation -- right-hander Jake Arrieta, the previously scheduled Saturday starter, as well as right-hander Kyle Hendricks, left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada, right-hander Edwin Jackson and left-hander Travis Wood -- will all be pushed back a day.

While the Cubs plan to send Straily back to Iowa after Saturday’s game, general manager Jed Hoyer acknowledged Friday afternoon -- before the Cubs fell to the New York Mets 3-2 at Citi Field -- that the Cubs want to take a look at some of their recently acquired starting pitching depth during the season’s final six weeks.

The Cubs acquired Straily from Oakland in the blockbuster trade that sent right-handers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to the Athletics on July 5. Fellow newcomers such as left-hander Felix Doubront (acquired from the Red Sox on July 30) and right-hander Jacob Turner (acquired from the Marlins on Aug. 8) will also be in the mix for starts in September.

“Lot of guys we want to look at in September, guys that want innings,” Hoyer said. “We’ll try to do something creative or think of different ways to get guys innings. We haven’t decided yet, kind of have some rough drafts.”

Finding spot starts for Straily, Doubront and Turner will also allow the Cubs to manage the workloads for their current starters, most of whom are entering unchartered territory by pitching deep into the summer.

Only Jackson and Wood have made as many as 30 starts or thrown 200 innings, and Wood reached both marks for the first time last season. Jackson has seven 30-start seasons and two 200-inning campaigns under his belt.

Arrieta’s next start will be his career-high 19th. He has thrown 110 1/3 innings, just nine shy of his previous high. Hendricks and Wada are each rookies, and Wada is less than two years removed from Tommy John surgery.

“Hopefully we’ll find a good way to get everyone innings and keep everyone happy,” Hoyer said. “And also keep guys fresh and healthy into the offseason.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-69

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Dan Straily, 1-2, 4.93 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 6-8, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Straily will make his Cubs debut Saturday night, when he takes the mound in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Straily, whom the Cubs will officially recall from Triple-A Iowa prior to the game, was acquired by the Cubs from the Oakland Athletics in the blockbuster deal that sent RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland on July 5. He was 3-3 with a 3.00 ERA in seven starts for Iowa. Earlier this season, he went 1-2 with a 4.93 ERA in seven major league starts for the Athletics. He last pitched in the majors on May 7, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up three runs over six innings in the Athletics’ 6-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Straily has never faced the Mets.

--INF Luis Valbuena didn’t play Friday in the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the Mets and is expected to sit as well on Saturday, when the Cubs face LHP Jonathon Niese. Valbuena is just 5-for-45 since July 31 and 1-for-29 since Aug. 6 as his average has fallen to .233, the lowest it has been since May 13. Manager Rich Renteria said Friday that Valbuena is also battling a cold or sinus infection. Valbuena has 10 homers and 38 RBIs in 109 games this season.

--SS Starlin Castro extended his hitting streak to 14 games Friday night, when he went 2-for-4 in the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Castro singled in each of his first two at-bats and drove in the Cubs’ second run with his second hit. He is hitting .421 (24-for-57) during the streak, which is tied for the longest of his career and is the longest of the season by a Cubs player. Castro also had 14-game hitting streaks in 2012 and 2013. Overall this season, Castro is hitting .286 with 12 homers and 63 RBIs.

--LHP Travis Wood’s winless streak reached 11 starts Friday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings as the Cubs fell to the Mets 3-2. Wood hasn’t won since June 15. He is 0-5 since then with a 5.40 ERA. Overall this season, Wood is 7-10 with a 4.86 ERA in 25 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought both sides kept everybody in check. We just fell a little short today.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, after a 3-2 loss to the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12.

--RHP Brian Schlitter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Junior Lake

OF Justin Ruggiano