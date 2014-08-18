Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Jake Arrieta will be reunited Friday with the Baltimore Orioles, the franchise with whom he spent the first five-plus seasons of his professional career.

Suffice to say, the Arrieta the Orioles see Friday, when he pitches for the Chicago Cubs against Baltimore at Wrigley Field, will be largely unrecognizable from the one who left the Orioles a shaken mess less than 14 months ago.

The right-handed Arrieta continued his breakout season Sunday, when he allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven shutout innings in the Cubs’ 2-1 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Arrieta didn’t factor into the decision -- right-hander Pedro Strop, who was traded to the Cubs with Arrieta last July 2, squandered a 1-0 lead in the eighth -- which is nothing new for a pitcher who has gone 5-0 with six no-decisions this season in starts in which he’s allowed one run or less.

The sustained success, though, is a welcome change for Arrieta, whose 2.61 ERA would rank sixth in the National League if he had enough innings to qualify. He is 5 2/3 innings shy after missing all of April with a tight right shoulder.

Overall with the Cubs, Arrieta has allowed one run or less 15 times in 28 starts. He allowed one run or less 13 times in 63 starts for the Orioles.

The key for Arrieta? Confidence, which in turn has bred newfound command. He is averaging 2.4 walks per nine innings this season, as opposed to four walks per nine innings in his first four big league campaigns.

“I think he’s learned from his previous years in the big leagues,” Cubs manager Rich Renteria said. “(He‘s) coming into his own in terms of really trusting his stuff.”

Arrieta said earlier this season he was getting too much advice from too many people in Baltimore. A simplified approach in Chicago has helped Arrieta establish a routine that works for him, which in turn has hastened the maturation process for the 28-year-old.

“Just finding that comfort zone, both mentally and physically, on the mound,” Arrieta said. “Those are two hard things to do at the same time. There’s a lot of guys struggling with that. It’s just part of the learning curve, the learning process. Here. The mental development is a long process. But I feel like if you put enough time into it, you can figure that aspect of it out.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 4-1, 1.79 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 11-10, 3.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks will look to continue the impressive opening act to his big league career -- and win his fourth straight start -- when he takes the mound for the Cubs on Monday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hendricks earned the victory last Tuesday, when he allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five over 7 1/3 shutout innings in the Cubs’ 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. It was just the sixth big league start for Hendricks, who has thrown at least seven shutout innings twice and has allowed two runs or less in each of his last five starts, a stretch in which he has a microscopic 1.01 ERA. Hendricks has never faced the Mets.

--OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Sunday morning and made his major league debut hours later in the Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Mets. Szczur entered as a pinch-runner for OF Ryan Sweeney in the eighth inning and grounded into a fielder’s choice in the ninth. Szczur was recalled after hitting .261 with one homer, 24 RBIs, 52 runs scored and 30 stolen bases in 116 games for Iowa. He has hit .280 with 120 stolen bases in 491 minor league games since the Cubs selected him in the fifth round of the 2010 draft out of Villanova, where he played both baseball and football.

--RHP Dan Straily was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday prior to the Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Mets. Straily was promoted from Iowa on Saturday, when he made his Cubs debut and took the loss after allowing seven runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Cubs fell to the Mets, 7-3. The Cubs planned for Straily to spend just one day with the club and expect to promote him again once rosters expand on Sept. 1. Straily, whom the Cubs acquired from Oakland in the blockbuster trade that sent RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to the Athletics on July 5, is 1-3 with a 5.36 ERA in eight starts between the Athletics and Cubs this season.

--3B Kris Bryant, the top power-hitting prospect in the minor leagues, was diagnosed with a left foot contusion Sunday, one day after he left Triple-A Iowa’s game after just two innings. Bryant fouled a ball off the foot last week and is listed as day-to-day. He is hitting a robust .333 with 40 homers and 103 RBIs between Iowa and Double-A Tennessee. The 40 homers lead all minor leaguers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t forget that he’s here. I know that the attention is on the other young men that are here -- rightfully so, because we’re looking at them for the future and what they bring to the table. But obviously we have some men here who have been grinding it out throughout the whole season.” -- Cubs manager Rich Renteria, of SS Starlin Castro, who saved a run in the third inning by starting a double play and later hit a tie-breaking homer in the ninth inning to lift the Cubs to a 2-1 win over the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12.

--RHP Brian Schlitter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Matt Szczur