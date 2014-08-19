Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- As the ninth inning approached Monday afternoon, it appeared Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez was going to end a weekend wraparound series against the New York Mets the same way he began it: with a quiet, uneventful multi-strikeout game.

But Baez provided a thunderous glimpse into his maturation process by hitting a mammoth two-run homer in the ninth inning Monday to provide the Cubs some insurance in a 4-1 win.

Baez’s homer landed in the second deck at notoriously pitcher-friendly Citi Field. It was reminiscent of a homer hit at Citi last August by Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who homered into a hallway 100 or so feet to the left of where Baez’s ball landed.

As much as Cubs manager Rick Renteria enjoyed seeing the homer, he was more encouraged by the progress Baez showed against the Mets. He has struck out 24 times while walking just twice in 62 plate appearances over 14 big league games, but both walks were drawn in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Mets.

”I think that was just a byproduct of the process of his at-bats,“ Renteria said before Monday’s game. ”Staying in to his strengths, trying to get pitches, seeing the ball in his zone and not being too over-anxious.

“He’s 21 years old. He’s learning.”

That’s good news for the Cubs, and bad news for the rest of the National League.

“Javy’s at-bats, as you see them playing out, he’s getting a little better,” Renteria said after the game. “Keeps grinding them out and still chipping away. Just continuing to get better, I hope.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 7-8, 3.71 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 2-1, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada will make his seventh big league start Tuesday, when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the opener of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. Wada earned the win in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 6 2/3 innings as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. It was the fifth time Wada has allowed two runs or fewer and his fourth straight such effort. The 33-year-old rookie has a 2.49 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 23-to-5 in his last four starts. Wada has never faced the Giants.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks continued the red-hot start to his major league career Monday, when he earned the win after allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings in the Cubs’ 4-1 win over the Mets. Hendricks has thrown six straight quality starts, the longest streak by a Cubs rookie since Kerry Wood had two streaks of seven straight quality starts in 1998. Hendricks is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA in his last six starts and 5-1 with a 1.66 ERA in seven starts overall.

--OF Chris Coghlan (toe) didn’t start for the Cubs Monday afternoon but grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of a 4-1 win. It was only the second time in 17 games this month that Coghlan has been out of the starting lineup. He is hitting .276 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 250 at-bats this season.

--2B Javier Baez hit a mammoth two-run homer in the ninth inning Monday of the Cubs’ 4-1 win over the Mets. It was the fifth homer in 14 games for Baez since he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 5. He is the third player in franchise history to hit five homers in 14 games, along with Carmelo Martinez (1983) and Kevin Roberson (1993). Baez finished 1-for-5 Monday and is hitting .233 with nine RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t that sharp, but then I made that mistake to Duda and it kind of locked me in a little bit.” - Mets pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who allowed a fourth-inning homer to Lucas Duda but no other runs in his seven innings in a 4-1 victory over the Mets on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Coghlan (toe) didn’t start Aug. 18 but came into the game as a pinch-hitter.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12.

--RHP Brian Schlitter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Matt Szczur