Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Edwin Jackson was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday with a strained right lat and says the injury has been bothering him for his last few starts -- including Wednesday when he allowed seven runs in just 2 2/3 innings.

The right-hander, though, stopped short of blaming his poor outing Wednesday or his poor 6-14 record and 6.09 ERA on the injury.

“I’ve never been one to make excuses,” he said. “When I take the field, I have a job to do and I’ll take anything that comes with it. That’s pretty much the approach I’ve taken.”

Jackson also likes to consider himself a gamer, someone you can count on to take the ball every fifth day. But he said the injury just became too much to deal with and it wasn’t in anyone’s interest to continue pitching.

“It’s something I tried to work through, but it hasn’t worked out,” he said. “I think it’s in the best interests of myself and the team as well to try not to fight through it and have something major develop.”

Jackson has been a major disappointment since signing a four-year, $52 million deal before the 2013 season, but he said he believes he will turn things around next season and show that the contract wasn’t a huge mistake.

“I don’t think I’ve proven to the fans or the organization what I can do and what I‘m capable of doing,” he said. “Maybe a glimpse here and there, but I still think I have a lot of upside and I still think I bring a lot to the table. I just haven’t proved it yet.”

Jackson, who turns 31 on Sept. 9, said the last two years haven’t affected his confidence.

“Regardless of what people say, if you’re struggling your confidence has to go down, I haven’t lost any confidence,” he said. “When I take the field, I feel like I‘m the best pitcher on the field every time. I just haven’t shown it. I have a lot to prove to the organization and, obviously, I have a lot to prove to the fans of Chicago.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-4, 3.70 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 6-4, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Starlin Castro had a death in the family and was placed on the bereavement list on Thursday. Stays on the bereavement list are a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven. “I spoke to him,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He was very upset.”

--RHP Edwin Jackson, who lasted just 2 2/3 innings Wednesday in his shortest outing of the season, went on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday with a right lat strain. He says he has been dealing with the issue for at least a few starts.

--2B/SS Javier Baez will shift from second base to shortstop while SS Starlin Castro is on the bereavement list. Baez was a shortstop in the minor leagues before shifting over to second base in the middle of this season in anticipation of his promotion to the majors. “It makes the most sense because that’s what he’s been doing for a long time in his career,” manager Rick Renteria said.

--INF Logan Watkins was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take SS Starlin Castro’s place on the roster. “We can use him at second (and) we can use him in the outfield,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s played a lot of center field also.”

--RHP Jake Arrieta, who has a 6-4 record with a 2.61 ERA this season, will get to face his old team, the Baltimore Orioles, for the first time Friday. Arrieta was traded to the Cubs (along with RHP Pedro Strop for RHP Scott Feldman and C Steve Clevenger) on July 2, 2013.

--RHP Blake Parker was recalled from Triple-A Iowa for Thursday’s doubleheader and pitched one scoreless inning. He will be sent back down Friday.

--LHP Zac Rosscup was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. He fills the roster spot that opened up when RHP Edwin Jackson was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As he starts to understand they’re not going to go away from staying to his weaknesses, which is at this point, elevated him out of the zone in certain instances. He is certainly trying to make adjustments. It’s just a matter of re-zoning and getting pitches in his hitting area that he can do some damage with.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria on rookie Javier Baez, who struck out four times in Thursday’s regularly-scheduled game.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12.

--RHP Brian Schlitter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro (bereavement list)

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Matt Szczur