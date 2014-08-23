Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- As the Chicago Cubs sent right-hander Jake Arrieta to the mound against the Baltimore Orioles for his 20th start of the season on Friday, his former manager said his trade to Chicago was a win-win for both sides -- at least initially.

“(Arrieta) pitched some really good games for us,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter prior to Friday’s inter-league series opener as the Orioles visited Wrigley Field for only the second series ever.

Arrieta and reliever Pedro Strop were sent to the Cubs in on July 2, 2013, in exchange for right-hander Scott Feldman and catcher Steve Clevenger.

Feldman went on to make 15 starts for the Orioles in 2013, going 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA. But after the season he signed a three-year contract with Houston.

Clevenger was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on July 21 after batting .240 in 26 games this season.

Arrieta, meanwhile, entered Friday with a 6-4 record and a 2.19 ERA in 19 starts. He’s given up two runs or fewer in four of his last five appearances,

Strop came in with a 2-4 record and two saves in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

“There was a little more to it being your former team, but after the first inning it was kind of business as usual,” said Arrieta. “It was nice to face those guys, it’s good to see a lot of them again. It’s been a while.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 11-7, 3.69 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 5-1, 1.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Luis Valbuena went 2-or-4 and put the Cubs on the board with a fourth-inning solo home run to right-center. Valbuena’s four homers ties his career high set last year. He’s also recorded a hit in five of his last six games, going 10-for-23 (.435) during the stretch.

--SS Javier Baez went 1-or-4 and gave the Cubs a 3-0 advantage with a solo home run that landed outside left field on Waveland Ave. in the fifth inning. It was his sixth homer of the season and second at Wrigley Field. Both home shots have been out of the park.

--SS Starlin Castro remained on an open-ended bereavement leave from the Cubs as he missed his third straight game. The team declined to specify reasons for Castro’s sudden departure on Wednesday, only calling it a “family emergency.”

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-1, 1.48 ERA) makes his eighth career big league start in the second of three games against the Orioles. Hendricks, the Cubs 2013 Minor League pitcher of the year, has quality starts in each of his last six outing since rejoining the team on July 22.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12 and Aug. 17.

--RHP Brian Schlitter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro (bereavement list)

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Matt Szczur