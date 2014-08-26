Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

As the season winds its way toward fall, the Cubs are in a familiar position in the standings: last.

But despite the lowly record, the mood at Wrigley Field is different from years past, thanks to a pair of exciting prospects -- Javier Baez and Arismendy Alcantara -- and a farm system stocked with reinforcements.

“There’s some energy,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Sunday before his team completed a three-game sweep of the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles. “I‘m hopeful that the energy that they both have and the guys that have been here is kind of coming together and gelling. ... You have some of the young men coming through in big situations with some timely hits or some really nice defensive plays.”

Alcantara had a solo home run Sunday during the Cubs’ 2-1 win to finish the weekend 6-for-11. Although Baez was 0-for-4 Sunday, he homered in Games 1 and 2 of the series.

More young talent could be on the way. Multiple media reports Monday indicated that the Cubs are prepared to call up outfielder Jorge Soler from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Cuban is hitting a combined .340 with a .432 on-base percentage, a .700 slugging percentage, 15 homers and 57 RBIs in 62 games for three teams in the Chicago farm system this year.

In the past four games for Iowa, Soler went 10-for-16 with three homers, 10 RBIs and three walks.

If the Cubs’ young stars continue to improve, next September could look a lot different.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-72

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-11, 4.91 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 15-7, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Javier Baez went 0-for-4 and was caught looking for two strikeouts Sunday as the Cubs topped the Orioles 2-1 to complete a home sweep. His most notable at-bat came in the sixth when he popped out on a bunt attempt with a runner at second. It wasn’t what manager Rick Renteria would prefer from his young power hitter, but Renteria was pleased that Baez was at least “thinking about trying to do something productive.”

--OF/2B Arismendy Alcantara hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot, during the Cubs’ 2-1 win against Baltimore Sunday to complete a solid weekend. Alcantara’s batting average had dropped to .205 entering the series, but he was able to get on track, going 6-for-11 with a pair of RBIs against Baltimore pitching. He also stole a base Sunday.

--RHP Brian Schlitter (2-3, 3.47 ERA), who has been on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation in his pitching arm, was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. It was the first day he was eligible to be activated.

--LHP Travis Wood (7-11, 4.91 ERA) has a tough task Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds as he searches for his first victory since June 15. Wood, who is 0-6 with a 5.54 ERA in his last 12 starts, squares off against RHP Johnny Cueto (15-7, 2.20). Cueto entered Sunday tied for the major league lead in wins and was second in the National League in ERA and strikeouts (191).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel appreciative that (the fans) honored me even though I allowed the home run.” -- LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who exited to a standing ovation from Cubs fans at Wrigley Field after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning before CF Arismendy Alcantara hit a solo home run Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12 and Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 23.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro (bereavement list)

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Matt Szczur