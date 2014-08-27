Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The youth movement will continue in earnest this week for the Chicago Cubs, who are expected to recall highly touted outfielder Jorge Soler, ranked the franchise’s fifth-best prospect by MLB.com.

Soler, who’s batting .282 with eight homers and 29 RBIs at Triple-A Iowa, will join the club on Wednesday in Cincinnati, where the Cubs are playing a three-game series against the National League Central rival Reds.

“It’s pretty exciting for the whole organization. He’s a young man who’s been talked about quite a bit,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria, who indicated Soler would play right field and bat fifth or sixth. “Once a guy breaks into the big leagues, he’ll have some hiccups. But we hope he’ll be able to handle both successes and failures the best he can.”

Soler signed a nine-year, $30 million contract in June 2012 after defecting from his native Havana, Cuba. He was on the fast-track to the majors before missing most of the 2013 season with a stress fracture in his left tibia and then being out with a leg injury again early this season.

“The organization feels like he’s been moving along,” said Renteria. “They want to get his feet wet in the major leagues. He’s a very gifted outfielder with some power. We’ll see how it develops.”

Soler is among what’s become known as the “Core Four” of Cubs prospects including infielder Javier Baez, outfielder Kris Bryant and Albert Almora. Other young Cubs stalwarts righty Kyle Hendricks and second baseman Arismendy Alcantara have reached the major leagues this season.

“This is their game, not mine, not the coaches,” said Renteria. “We’ll guide them when we can and let their skills play their way out. We’ll stay out of their way. We’re very proud of our development system.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-72

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jacob Turner, 4-7, 5.77 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 4-3, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Starlin Castro returned from the bereavement list on Tuesday after returning to the Dominican Republic following an auto accident that claimed the life of a relative and three friends. Castro is hitting .284 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs. “He looks like he’s in a good place,” said Renteria. “He was thankful to be able to go home and be with his family for some closure.”

--INF Logan Watkins was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He has appeared in four games this season with the Cubs, going 3-for-10 with a double and three RBIs. Watkins returns to Iowa where he’s hit .255 with 20 doubles, a triple, four homers and 38 RBIs.

--LHP Travis Wood, who spent his first seven professional seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, was 1-5 with a 3.68 ERA in eight starts. But he was sharper on Tuesday night, allowing only two hits through six shutout innings. Wood walked one and struck out five over his 96 pitches for his first victory since June 15. “I was able to keep the ball down and get some quick outs,” Wood said. “Command was good. I pitched effectively in the zone. I was happy to get through six.”

--1B Anthony Rizzo left Tuesday night’s game with lower back tightness. Prior to leaving, Rizzo went 1-for-4 including his 30th home run. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said removing Rizzo from the game was only a precaution.

--OF Justin Ruggiano was out of the lineup on Tuesday. He was scratched from Sunday’s start with a sore left ankle. “He’s still managing it,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. Ruggiano is hitting .281 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 81 games.

--RHP Jacob Turner will make his first start for the Cubs since being acquired from the Marlins in a trade on Aug. 8. He’s made two relief appearances since joining the Cubs. “I think he’s done well in relief for us,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “He sees himself as a starter, which I think everyone does. We haven’t discussed expectations. We just want to see him pitch well.” Turner has allowed one earned run in 4 1/3 innings.

--RF Ryan Sweeney left Tuesday night’s game with a strained left hamstring after grounding out to short in the second inning. Matt Szczur replaced Sweeney in right. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Sweeney will be evaluated on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re very, very happy for Woody. He was attacking the strike zone. He worked the fringes more, using his curveball. He had a good feel for his pitches tonight.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, of LHP Travis Wood, earned his first victory since June 15.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) left the Aug. 26 game. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Sweeney will be evaluated on Aug. 27.

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) left the Aug. 26 game. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said removing Rizzo from the game was only a precaution.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (sore left ankle) was out of the lineup on Aug. 26. He was scratched from the Aug. 24 start. “He’s still managing it,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12 and Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 23.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Ryan Sweeney

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Matt Szczur