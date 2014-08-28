Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- When manager Rick Renteria asked Jorge Soler if there was anything he could do for him upon his arrival at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, the 22-year-old outfielder just smiled.

Then, just three pitches into his first career at-bat, Soler launched a 423-foot solo home run to center to become the first Cubs player to homer in his first at-bat since Starlin Castro did it May 7, 2010, off Homer Bailey at Great American Ball Park.

The historic moment occurred with Soler’s father, Jorge Sr., in attendance.

“I was real, real happy,” Soler said via Cubs interpreter Franklin Font. “It was very exciting. I felt very comfortable. I felt proud that my father was here. My whole family was watching.”

After defecting from his native Cuba and toiling in the minors for two years while overcoming a pair of injuries, Soler is making the most of his chance.

Ranked the franchise’s fifth-best prospect by MLB.com, Soler hit .282 with eight homers and 29 RBIs at Triple-A Iowa. He signed a nine-year, $30 million contract in June 2012 and was on the fast track to the majors before missing most of the 2013 season with a stress fracture in his left tibia. He was then out with a leg injury early this season.

“We welcomed him, made sure he’s got the signs, and told him to go out there and have fun,” Renteria said before the game Wednesday. “I‘m sure he’s excited. But that will dissipate once the game starts.”

Iowa skipper Marty Pevey pulled Soler aside on Monday in Tacoma, Wash., and gave him the news that he was headed to Cincinnati.

“I was very surprised,” Soler said. “I was on the field and the manager pulled me off the field. I asked him what happened. He said, ‘You’re not playing here anymore. You got called up to the big leagues.'”

Soler is a member of what’s become known as the “Core Four” of Cubs prospects including infielder Javier Baez and outfielders Kris Bryant and Albert Almora. Two other young Cubs stalwarts, right-hander Kyle Hendricks and second baseman Arismendy Alcantara, already have reached the major leagues this season.

“I‘m more comfortable because those guys have been here already,” said Soler, who wore No. 68 and started in right field and batted fifth Wednesday.

Soler said he’s been working to improve his plate discipline at Triple-A, something that will translate to success in the big leagues.

“They talk a lot about more consistent location in pitching (in the major leagues),” Soler said. “Some people say I should expect more pitches in the strike zone, more location on every single pitch. I‘m still working on that. The manager is giving me the opportunity to be in the lineup. That means a lot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-73

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 7-4, 2.53 ERA) at Reds (RHP Dylan Axelrod, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup Wednesday with lower-back tightness. It is not deemed to be serious. Rizzo hit his 30th homer in a win Tuesday before his back flared up. Rizzo is the seventh left-handed batter to hit 30 homers for the Cubs, the first since Fred McGriff in 2002.

--RF Jorge Soler was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. He wore No. 68 and played right field, batting fifth. Soler, who signed a nine-year, $30 million contract in 2012 after defecting from his native Cuba, is ranked the Cubs’ fifth-best prospect by MLB.com. It took Soler three pitches to get acclimated to the big leagues. On a 2-1 pitch from Mat Latos, Soler hit a 423-foot solo home run. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

--RHP Jacob Turner made his first start for the Cubs on Wednesday night and allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Three fielding errors didn’t help his cause. Turner issued a pair of walks. “I would’ve liked to get deeper in the game,” he said. “That was frustrating. I just didn’t make a couple key pitches.”

--INF Logan Watkins rejoined the Cubs on Wednesday when he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa after being optioned Tuesday. He pinch-hit in the eighth and singled. Watkins gives the Cubs another versatile player who can play second, third and short.

--OF Justin Ruggiano’s left ankle isn’t progressing as the Cubs had hoped, so he was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday. Ruggiano had missed three straight starts with left ankle inflammation. He is batting .281 with six homers and 28 RBIs. Manager Rick Renteria said the club still is trying to determine whether the injury will end his season.

--OF Ryan Sweeney was placed on the 15-day DL with a strained left hamstring suffered Tuesday. Manager Rick Renteria said the club still is trying to determine whether the injury will end his season. The injury is poor timing for Sweeney, who was hitting .340 in his past 22 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was real, real happy. It was very exciting. I felt very comfortable. I felt proud that my father was here. My whole family was watching.” -- RF Jorge Soler, who hit a home run in his first major league at-bat Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 27. Manager Rick Renteria said the club still is trying to determine whether the injury is season-ending.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 27.

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) left the Aug. 26 game and did not play Aug. 27.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (sore left ankle) did not play Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 and was put on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12 and Aug. 17, then moved to Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 23.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur