Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- Rick Renteria’s message to his precocious Chicago Cubs is as simple as the voices to Ray Kinsella in “Field of Dreams.”

Just as Ray was told, “Build it and he will come,” the Chicago manager tells young prospects, “Play well and wins will come.”

That’s what he wants players such as right fielder Jorge Soler, center fielder Arismendy Alcantara, second baseman Javier Baez, pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the four other Cubs who’ve made their major league debuts this year to learn over the final month of the season.

“I want these guys to understand that the outcome is truly a result of the process of them playing the game a certain way, of doing things a certain way, of playing good baseball,” Renteria said. “You can have two clubs go out there and play two solid excellent ballgames, and one’s got to win and one’s got to lose. At the end of the day, if we can come out and continue to play good baseball, we’re moving in the right direction.”

Renteria figures the organization will come out of the final month with a good idea of their prospects’ capabilities, since the Cubs are scheduled to meet contenders for post-season berths in 22 of their final 25 games.

“We’re still playing against a lot of really good clubs who aren’t just going to lay over,” Renteria said. “There are a lot of clubs who are fighting for positions in postseason and for us, I think we’re just fighting for an identity. We want to show everybody that we’re coming out here to play the game of baseball a certain way and we’re trying to stand up for ourselves.”

RECORD: 59-74

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 5-1, 1.78 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-9, 4.26 ERA)

--RF Jorge Soler’s home run in his first major league at-bat on Wednesday helped the Cubs set a major league record. The Cubs announced that Soler and teammate Javier Baez are the first teammates in major league history 22 years old or younger to hit home runs in their first major league games in the same season. Baez homered in the 12th inning of his debut on Aug. 5 in Colorado.

--1B Anthony Rizzo missed his second consecutive start Thursday after leaving Tuesday’s game in the eighth inning with tightness in his lower back. Manager Rick Renteria described Rizzo as “day-to-day” and hopes the left-handed slugger, who reached 30 home runs for the first time in his career on Tuesday, returns Friday for the first of Chicago’s four-game series at St. Louis.

--RHP Jake Arrieta took a perfect game into the seventh inning of his only other start against the Reds, on June 24 at Wrigley Field in a 7-3 Chicago win. Arrieta wasn’t quite as effective Thursday. He walked Billy Hamilton to lead off the game and was roughed up for three runs and three hits in both the second and fourth innings.

--LHP Travis Wood struck out leading off the fifth in his sixth pinch-hit appearance of the season. Wood now is hitting .250 (13-for-52) overall and is 1-for-6 as a pinch-hitter.

--LF Chris Coghlan was ejected by plate umpire Ben May in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes after Coghlan took strike three for the second consecutive at bat. The ejection was Coghlan’s first of the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was bad at holding the runners. That’s my fault. I wasn’t giving (catcher John) Baker an opportunity to throw them out. I’ve got to vary my time better at holding the ball. They were aggressive on the bases and at the plate. They were able to get good reads and good jumps.” -- Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta after the Reds stole six bases against him in a loss Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) left the Aug. 26 game and did not play Aug. 27-28.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. The club was trying to determine whether the injury is season-ending.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12 and Aug. 17, then moved to Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 23.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur