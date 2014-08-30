Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals got their first look at the future Chicago Cubs Friday night. Count Shelby Miller among the impressed.

“They’ve got some studs and a lot of power,” he said. “We’ve all realized it. They are tough, man. That’s a good team.”

Chicago’s four homers -- two off Miller, who otherwise shut it down through seven good innings before the Cubs exploded for a 7-2 win -- gave it 34 for the month. No National League team, not even Colorado, can boast more.

By this time next year, the blueprint is to have third baseman Kris Bryant -- his 43 homers lead all minor leaguers -- join power bats like first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Javier Baez and right fielder Jorge Soler. On days when the wind blows out, imagine how small Wrigley Field will play with that lineup.

For sure, there will be a lot of swings and misses along the way as this fresh-faced, fuzzy-cheeked group of mashers matures. But by 2017, or maybe sooner, Chicago might finally see some meaningful October baseball played on the North Side.

“The kids are showing why they’ve been talked about so much,” manager Rick Renteria said.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader: Cubs (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-4, 6.07 ERA; LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 4-1, 2.56 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 6-8, 5.88 ERA; LHP Marco Gonzales, 0-2, 7.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks never touched 90 mph on the radar gun Friday night, but has a feel for pitching that can’t be taught. Hendricks registered his seventh quality start in nine games, allowing five hits and two runs over six innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Hendricks displayed the ability to dial down in key spots, throwing a handful of good changeups to get key outs that ended threats in the fifth and sixth innings.

--LHP Felix Doubront (strained right calf) was activated from the DL and will make his Chicago debut Saturday when he starts the opener of a day-night doubleheader in Busch Stadium. Doubront was effective against St. Louis in last year’s World Series, winning Game 4 in relief for Boston, and allowing only two hits and a run in 4 2/3 innings in two games. He’s made three minor league starts for the Cubs, going 0-2 (5.65 ERA) over 14 1/3 innings.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada will start game two of the doubleheader Saturday night, his first big league appearance against the Cardinals. Wada is coming off the best start of his short MLB career, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday against Baltimore before Steve Pearce’s homer busted it up. Wada, who fanned a career-high eight in a 2-1 win, is allowing the opponents to hit just .220 in his first eight outings.

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) didn’t start for the third straight game and it’s not known when he’ll return to the lineup. Rizzo was injured Tuesday night in Cincinnati, where he left early in what was termed a precautionary measure. Before leaving that game, Rizzo became the first Chicago left-handed hitter to clout 30 homers in a year since Fred McGriff did it in 2002.

--RF Jorge Soler has started his MLB career 7-for-11 with three homers, becoming the second Cub rookie this month to blast three homers in his first three games. Soler jumped on two first-pitch fastballs in the seventh and eighth innings, blasting homers that traveled a combined 851 feet. He also displayed a rocket arm, throwing a Vladimir Guerrero-type seed to second which nearly picked off Randal Grichuk after Kolten Wong’s two-out single in the seventh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know how to explain it. Everything is going so well.” -- RF Jorge Soler, who has started his MLB career 7-for-11 with three homers, becoming the second Cub rookie this month to blast three homers in his first three games.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12 and Aug. 17, then moved to Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 23. He was activated Aug. 30.

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) left the Aug. 26 game and did not play Aug. 27-29. It’s not known when he’ll return to the lineup.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. The club was trying to determine whether the injury is season-ending.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur