Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- According to reliever Carlos Villanueva, the Chicago Cubs have one goal over the season’s last 25 games.

“We’re playing a lot of the contenders,” he said. “We want to break as many hearts as we can.”

The only shattered hearts Sunday, as has often been the case since Chicago’s last World Series title in 1908, belonged to those residing on the city’s North Side. In a result bearing almost every stamp of the last 106 years, the Cubs hacked up a 5-0 second-inning lead and fell 9-6 to St. Louis.

But there will be plenty of chances for Chicago to dole out some misery in September. Of its 25 games, 19 will take place against National League contenders -- Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis -- plus three at Toronto, which still carries flickering wild-card hopes in the American League.

With a plethora of young power hitters and a slowly improving pitching staff, the Cubs aren’t a team any contender should look forward to playing. And if Villanueva’s comments after Sunday’s loss ring true, this team isn’t planning to roll over for anyone.

“We take nothing out of this,” he said when asked if they could take anything positive from the experience. “We’ve talked about this and it will be addressed. We’re not happy about it. It’s up to us to do something about it.”

RECORD: 61-76

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-5, 4.10 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jacob Turner, 4-8, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood couldn’t make a 5-0 lead stick Sunday when his command suddenly disappeared in the fifth. Wood gave up three runs in the fifth and left one out shy of qualifying for a win, giving up six hits and four runs over 4 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Fastball accuracy betrayed him as the day went on, resulting in two homers and a pair of RBI doubles.

--RHP Jacob Turner makes his second start for Chicago Monday when he opens a three-game series with Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. Turner was tagged with a 7-5 loss Wednesday night in Cincinnati, yielding seven hits and six runs (three earned) over 3 2/3 innings with two walks and one strikeout. Turner is 1-0 in 8 2/3 scoreless innings this year against the Brewers while pitching for Miami.

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back) sat out his sixth straight game Sunday, but is hopeful of returning to the lineup Monday. Rizzo was injured Tuesday night, when he left a 3-0 win at Cincinnati shortly after a 50-minute rain delay caused his back to tighten. Rizzo is enjoying the best season of his MLB career, reaching 30 homers for the first time, 11 on first-pitch swings.

--LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after serving as the Cubs’ 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader. Rosscup had a rough outing in the nightcap, walking three batters and giving up three singles. All six runners scored, doubling his ERA from 6.48 to 12.96. Rosscup is expected to return to the roster Tuesday after Iowa’s season ends.

--3B Luis Valbuena came within a triple of the cycle Sunday, going 3-for-5. Valbuena added to his career highs in homers (15) and RBIs (46) with a two-run blast to cap a five-run second. Since Aug. 20, he’s clouted five homers, tying Toronto’s Jose Bautista and San Francisco’s Buster Posey for the most in MLB.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I make that play, the inning is over.” -- Reliever Carlos Villanueva, of Matt Holliday’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth that buzzed past Villanueva’s legs and off the corner of the rubber, skipping past 3B Luis Valbuena into left field as Pete Kozma and Daniel Descalso scored.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) left the Aug. 26 game and sat out his sixth straight game Aug. 31. It’s not known when he’ll return to the lineup.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 12 and Aug. 17, then moved to Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 23. He was activated Aug. 30.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. The club was trying to determine whether the injury is season-ending.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur