Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Another piece of the Chicago Cubs’ future arrived on Monday as right fielder Jorge Soler made his Wrigley Field debut.

“Since Day One I’ve been waiting for this moment,” he said through a translator prior to Monday’s series opener at Wrigley Field against the Brewers.

Soler got a big hand as he stepped in to bat in the second inning and looped a one-out double into the right-field corner on the fourth pitch from Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson.

He went on to go 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored.

Soler hit four doubles and seven extra-base hits in his first five major league games. His second-inning opposite-field double made him only the third major league player since 1900 to have extra-base hits in each of his first five games and first National Leaguer since St. Louis’ Enos Slaughter in 1938.

Soler started off with a home run in his first major league at-bat last Wednesday in Cincinnati. Three days later he became the first major league player since the RBI was invented in 1920 to record an extra-base hit and RBI in each of his first four major league games.

The 22-year-old Cuban defector signed a nine-year, $30 million contract in June 2012 and has spent the last three seasons working through the Cubs system. At Triple-A Iowa, Soler batted .282 with in 32 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-7, 3.26 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 7-5, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob Turner made his second Cubs start and 14th of the season against Milwaukee on Monday. He gave up two hits in the first inning, got out of it with a double play and then allowed just three hits through the balance of his 6 1/3-inning appearance. “Getting through that (first) was really what kind of catapulted me through the rest of the game,” said Turner, who allowed one run on five hits, walked one and struck out seven. Turner was acquired on Aug. 8 from Miami for Class A pitchers Jose Arias and Tyler Bremer. He made his Cubs debut on Aug. 14 against the Brewers, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in a 6-2 loss.

--RF Jorge Soler made his Wrigley Field debut and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. “The success is not as easy as it looks,” the Cuban outfielder said through a translator. “I‘m just very conscious at the plate and just trying to make the best out of it and just taking it pitch-by-pitch.” Soler has four doubles and seven extra-base hits in his first five major league games. His second-inning opposite-field double made him only the third major league player since 1900 with extra-base hits in each of his first five games and first National Leaguer since St. Louis’ Enos Slaughter in 1938.

--1B Anthony Rizzo remains day-to-day with a sore back and missed Monday’s series opener with the Brewers. “He’s still a little stiff,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “If it doesn’t clear up maybe (we’ll do) an MRI.” He has 30 home runs, just the seventh Cub left-handed batter to get to that milestone and first since Fred McGriff in 2002.

--2B Javier Baez hit seven home runs in August, trailing only Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (eight) among National League leaders during the month. Through 27 games Baez is batting .188 with 21 hits and 15 RBIs. He’s struck out 49 times in 112 at bats and walked four times.

--LF Chris Coghlan went 2-for-4 with a third-inning double, his 13th extra-base hit since Aug. 1. Coghlan has 19 doubles since the start of July after collecting just three in May and June.

--RHP Blake Parker was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and worked two-thirds of an inning in the seventh, allowing a home run while striking out one. He went 0-1 for the Iowa Cubs with 25 saves and a 1.77 ERA. Parker was 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA in 10 appearances for the big league club this year. He was the only call-up so far from Iowa, which concluded its season on Monday.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (7-5, 2.88 ERA) makes his 100th career appearance, 22nd start of the season and 10th at home on Tuesday night. Arrieta started the season on the disabled list recovering from right shoulder tightness. He lost in his most recent appearance, working just four innings and allowing six runs on six hits against the Reds. He’s 1-2 with a 2.84 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a big man and leverages himself in the box and he creates some force,. Pretty impressive.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria on newcomer Jorge Soler, who is off to hot start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) left the Aug. 26 game, and he did not play Aug. 27-31. The timetable for his return was unknown.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. He underwent season-ending surgery on Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur