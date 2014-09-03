Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs called up seven players as part of their expanded September roster on Tuesday but one big name was missing.

But it’s no surprise that third baseman Kris Bryant, the Cubs No. 1 prospect, isn’t up this week at Wrigley Field.

Cubs executives have repeatedly insisted the first-year pro will get his shot with the parent club starting next spring.

“Kris had a remarkable season, he’s got to be the minor league player of the year in everybody’s book,” Cubs general manager Theo Epstein said on Tuesday. “I told him the other day that ‘you did everything you could possibly do as a first-year professional to impress and make us proud as an organization.’ ”

The 22-year-old Bryant batted .325 in 138 games between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa and ended up minor league home run champion with 43 round-trip shots.

“It’s a long season, it’s a long grind whether he realizes it or not,” Epstein said. “It’s appropriate to go home and rest, go through some active rest physically and let some things soak in mentally and come back ready to go.”

The seven call ups come from Triple-A Iowa, which concluded its season on Monday. Five have spent time with the parent club this season.

The Cubs recalled right-handed pitchers Brian Schlitter, Dan Straily and Arodys Vizcaino, left-hander Zac Rosscup and outfielder Junior Lake from Triple-A Iowa. They also selected the contracts of left-hander Eric Jokisch and catcher Rafael Lopez from Triple-A.

Schlitter, 28, was on the Opening Day roster and has split time between Chicago and Iowa. He was 2-3 with a 3.47 ERA with the Cubs and posted no record with three saves and a 3.00 ERA in eight minor league relief outings.

Straily, 25, was acquired in the trade that sent Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland on July 5. Since joining the Cubs, he’s made all but one of his starts in Triple-A and made a spot start with the Cubs on Aug. 16 in New York, enduring a 7-3 loss.

Rosscup, 26, went 2-0 with four saves and a 2.10 ERA in 29 relief appearances with Iowa this year. He has made 11 big league appearances this year, posting no record and a 12.96 ERA.

Lake, 24, a member of the Cubs Opening Day roster, batted .216 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 98 games before being optioned to Iowa on Aug. 15.

Jokisch, 25, went 9-10 with a 3.58 ERA in 26 starts with Iowa this season. Lopez, 26, hit .290 with 17 doubles, five home runs, 51 RBIs, a .393 on-base percentage and a .386 slugging percentage in 106 games between Tennessee and Iowa.

Vizcaino, 23, joins the Cubs after spending much of the past two years recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was acquired from Atlanta on July 30, 2012, after making his big league debut with the Braves in 2011, when he went 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 17 relief outings. He missed the 2012 and 2013 seasons but was Atlanta’s number two prospect entering the 2012 campaign.

Lopez and Jokisch each join the first big league roster of their professional careers. Vizcaino joins the Cubs for the first time.

To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Justin Ruggiano was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-76

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 7-7, 3.58 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 5-1, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (8-5) allowed just one run and scattered five hits in his 100th major league appearance Tuesday. “(But) the pitch count got elevated with some extended at bats and it probably cost me an inning.” The Cubs gave him four quick runs in the first and added three more in the fifth. Arrieta gave up a run in the third inning but otherwise kept the Brewers off the board. He struck out four and walked two while collecting his second win in his past three starts. He’s now allowed one or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 22 starts this season.

--1B Anthony Rizzo could be out indefinitely -- possibly the rest of the season -- after an MRI conducted Tuesday revealed a minor lower back strain. “It’s nothing chronic, it’s nothing that will bother him long term but just something that we don’t want to rush back on,” Cubs general manager Theo Epstein said before Tuesday’s game. Rizzo, winner of the National League Final Vote for the All-Star game, has missed his last seven games. He has 30 home runs, currently second in the NL. Because of expanded rosters now in effect, Rizzo won’t be placed on the disabled list, Epstein said.

--SS Starlin Castro left the game in the bottom of the first inning when he apparently sprained his left ankle while sliding home to score a run during a four-run Cubs inning. Castro was on second base when Jorge Soler drove him around to home with a base hit. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said after the game that Castro had not suffered a fracture but still had an MRI performed.

--3B Luis Valbuena went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. He now has an RBI in three straight games (four RBIs total) while hitting safely in eight of his last nine contests (11-for-33).

--OF Junior Lake was among seven September roster additions announced Tuesday. Lake, 24, was on Chicago’s Opening Day roster and batted .216 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 98 games with the Cubs before being optioned to Iowa on Aug. 15.

--LHP Zach Rosscup, 26, returned to the Cubs in Tuesday’s call up. He made 11 big league appearances this year, posting no record and a 12.96 ERA. Rosscup then was 2-0 with four saves and a 2.10 ERA in 29 relief appearances with Iowa this year.

--RHP Brian Schlitter, another member of the Opening Day roster, was also called up Tuesday and worked a one-hit eighth inning. The 28-year-old pitcher was 2-3 with a 3.47 ERA with the Cubs and posted no record with three saves and a 3.00 ERA (3 ER/9.0 IP) in eight relief outings between Rookie League Mesa and Iowa.

--RHP Dan Straily, 25, was acquired as part of the trade that sent Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland on July 5. Since joining the Cubs, the right hander has made all but one of his starts in Triple-A, where he went 3-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 10 starts with Iowa. He made a spot start with the Cubs on Aug. 16 in New York, enduring a 7-3 loss to the Mets.

--LHP Erik Jokisch, 25, was called up from Iowa after going 9-10 with a 3.58 ERA in 26 starts this season. The southpaw made his big league debut with the Cubs last year and posted no record and a 1.35 ERA in 10 outings.

--C Rafael Lopez, called up Tuesday, made his major league debut as an eighth inning pinch-hitter and grounded out to first. In the minors, he combined to hit .290 with 17 doubles, five home runs, 51 RBI, a .393 on-base percentage and a .386 slugging percentage in 106 games between Tennessee and Iowa, his first stop at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old catcher was a Southern League mid-season All-Star in 2013 and 2014.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino, 23, joins the Cubs after spending much of the past two years recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched at three minor league levels this year, including 14 outings in Tennessee (1-1, one save, 2.63 ERA) and 17 with Iowa (0-0, 5.40 ERA). Vizcaino was acquired from Atlanta on July 30, 2012 after making his big league debut with the Braves in 2011. He missed the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

--OF Justin Ruggiano was moved from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list on Tuesday to help make room on the Cubs 40-man roster. Ruggiano was placed on the disabled list with an ankle injury earlier this month. He had batted .281 with six home runs and 28 RBIs.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-1, 1.91 ERA) makes his 10th career big league start Wednesday. Hendricks was acquired from Texas on July 31, 2012, along with infielder Christian Villanueva for pitcher Ryan Dempster and was named Cubs 2013 Minor League Pitcher of the Year after going 13-4 between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. He recorded quality starts in six straight outings from July 22-Aug. 18. He faced Milwaukee on Aug. 12, picking up the win in a 3-0 decision while tossing 7 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wasn’t as sharp, he was grinding through. But we did give him some run support.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria on RHP Jake Arrieta after a win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) left the Aug. 26 game, and he did not play Aug. 27-Sept. 1. The timetable for his return was unknown.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake