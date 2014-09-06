Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- A high ankle sprain suffered Tuesday apparently has ended Starlin Castro’s season.

The shortstop suffered a left ankle injury while sliding into home plate in a four-run first inning in a 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

General manager Jed Hoyer said Castro is likely to be out four weeks but held out hope he could return before season’s end.

“Right now the prognosis is probably four weeks to come back, but we’re sort of operating under the assumption that he’s out for the year,” Hoyer said Wednesday before the series finale. “We’re not going to shut him down. We’re certainly going to work hard to come back and his mentality is that he can beat four weeks and come back.”

Castro was batting .292 with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 65 RBIs in 134 games in bounce-back season after hitting a career-low .245 in 2013.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo also remains out for the foreseeable future with a sore back.

The absence of Castro and Rizzo prevents a sneak peek this month at a potential future powerhouse lineup that would include prospects Jorge Soler and Javier Baez, now up with the Cubs.

“It’s disappointing, but there will be a lot of time to see those guys together,” Hoyer said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-76

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (Francisco Liriano, 3-10, 3.91 ERA) at Cubs (Felix Doubront (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada worked just 3 1/3 innings before leaving with a left leg cramp in Saturday’s series opener. He gave up three runs (two earned) and three hits while walking one and striking out two. Wada hit back-to-back batters (Andrew McCutchen and Russell Martin) in the third inning. He had hit just one batter in 51 2/3 career innings entering the game. Wada now has a 3.00 ERA in four starts against NL Central foes.

--C Welington Castillo was a late scratch for Friday’s series opener with the Pirates with low back tightness. He was described by the team and “day-to-day.” Backup John Baker shifted to the starting lineup in Castillo’s place. After the suspended game Castillo said he felt fine and would be available to play on Saturday.

--3B Mike Olt was recalled from his two-day rehab assignment at Class A Kane County on Friday. He was part of the Cubs’ Opening Day lineup and batted .139 in 72 games before being optioned to Triple-A Iowa on July 22. He batted .302 with nine doubles, seven homers and 24 RBIs in 28 games in Iowa before suffering a hamstring injury. Olt had a home run in each of his Kane County games.

--RF Jorge Soler (0-for-2) had a sacrifice fly for an RBI in the third inning on Friday and has now recorded at least one RBI in seven of his first eight big league games (11 total). He is the first player since Buddy Blair (who played for the 1942 Philadelphia Athletics) to record at least one RBI and/or one extra bee hit in each of his first eight career major league games.

--LHP Felix Doubront (1-0, 1.29 ERA) makes his second Cubs start and 11th of the season in Saturday’s regularly scheduled game. He was acquired by Chicago from Boston on July 30 for a player to be named later. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 1 with a strained right calf. In his last start on Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Doubront held the Cardinals to one run on seven hits over seven innings in a 5-1 Cubs victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right now the prognosis is probably four weeks to come back, but we’re sort of operating under the assumption that he’s out for the year. We’re not going to shut him down. We’re certainly going to work hard to come back and his mentality is that he can beat four weeks and come back.” -- Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer on SS Starlin Castro.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season. However, GM Jed Hoyer said the team is not going to shut him down.

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) left the Aug. 26 game, and he did not play Aug. 27-Sept. 3. There is a chance he won’t return this season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish