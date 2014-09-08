Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The end was at least mercifully quick for Cubs left-hander Travis Wood on Sunday.

The veteran pitcher lasted only 1 2/3 innings -- his shortest outing since working just one frame on Sept. 27, 2013 -- and gave up three home runs as the Pirates jumped to a 7-0 lead before the heart of the Cubs order had their first chance at bat.

Pittsburgh second baseman Neil Walker, shortstop Jordy Mercer and center fielder Andrew McCutchen each clubbed home runs over the first two innings off Wood.

“If I missed a pitch, they hit it out of the park,” Wood said. “If I executed one, they hit it through the hole. It just wasn’t my day. They, obviously, had it going on today.”

Wood slipped to 8-12 on the season and he has only one victory since June 15 in a frustrating run with seven losses and seven no-decisions.

The only victory was a 3-0 decision on Aug. 28 at Cincinnati, where he allowed just two hits over six innings and struck out five while walking one.

Five days later, Wood struggled again, this time giving up four runs on six hits in just 4 2/3 innings at St. Louis in a 9-6 Cubs loss.

On Sunday, Wood was hit for two runs after two out in the first as the Pirates’ Neil Walker slammed a two-run homer to left. Pittsburgh struck again in the second inning, again with five runs after two were out.

“It weighs on me pretty heavy,” Wood said. “Especially once you get a chance to look back at it and figure out what you could have done different.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-79

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jacob Turner, 5-8, 5.54 ERA) at Blue Jays (Marcus Stroman, 9-5, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood (8-12) struggled through his shortest outing of the season, working just 1 2/3 innings while allowing seven runs on nine hits, including three home runs. He walked one and struck out one. “If I missed a pitch, they hit it out of the park,” Wood said. “If I executed one, they hit it through the hole. It just wasn’t my day. They, obviously, had it going on today.” Wood has only one victory since June 15 in a frustrating run with seven losses and seven no-decisions.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino made his Cubs debut on Saturday, working one inning and allowing two hits and an earned run with one strikeout. He became the 47th different player to appear for the club this season. A total of 23 players have made their Cubs debut this season and nine made their first big league appearances.

--C Welington Castillo has thrown out eight of his last 10 runners attempting to steal dating to Aug. 12. He has caught 21 base runners in 74 stolen-base attempts this season (28.4 percent). He’s tied for third among National League catchers. Pittsburgh’s Russell Martin and San Diego’s Rene Rivera lead with 25 each coming into Sunday. Along with backup John Baker, Cubs catchers have thrown out four of the last five attempting to steal entering Sunday.

--LF Chris Coghlan started in his 499th career game on Sunday and could hit the 500 mark on Monday when the Cubs travel to Toronto for an interleague series. Coghlan is batting .278 in 106 games. He has six home runs, 22 doubles and 31 RBIs.

--RHP Jacob Turner (5-8, 5.54 ERA) makes his third start with the Cubs and 15th of the season on Monday at Toronto. He’s 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA in four appearances with the Cubs this season. He was acquired from Miami on Aug. 8 for Class A pitchers Jose Arias and Tyler Bremer. In his last start on Sept. 1, Turner earned the win after allowing just one run on five hits in a 6 1/3 inning outing against the Brewers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I missed a pitch, they hit it out of the park. If I executed one, they hit it through the hole. It just wasn’t my day. They, obviously, had it going on today.” -- LHP Travis Wood, who struggled through his shortest outing of the season, working just 1 2/3 innings while allowing seven runs Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season. However, GM Jed Hoyer said the team is not going to shut him down.

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) left the Aug. 26 game, and he did not play Aug. 27-Sept. 6. There is a chance he won’t return this season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish