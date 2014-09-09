Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro is not being counted on to return this season. But he’s determined to make as return happen despite a high left ankle sprain.

“I don’t care if it’s one game,” he said Monday in Toronto where the Cubs lost the opener of a three-game series 8-0. “I don’t care if it’s two games. Hopefully it’s more than that.”

He was injured last Tuesday, sliding into home plate against the Milwaukee Brewers, and it was considered serious enough to end his season. Castro admits that he was fortunate not to have suffered a fracture.

There have been suggestions that the 24-year-old could be traded because the Cubs have stockpiled shortstop prospects. Castro said he wants to remain with the Cubs but realizes he might have no say.

“I don’t have any control about trades,” he said. “But we’ll see. I don’t really pay attention. We don’t have the last decision with those kind of things. ... if it happens, it happens, but hopefully not.”

The injury occurred just as Castro was feeling good at the plate, batting at a .388 clip since the start of August.

“I was thinking, ‘I‘m going to be at .300 really soon because I feel so good at the plate,’ It’s the feeling I‘m always looking for that I have now,” he said.

If Castro does not return, he would finish at .292/.339/.438 with 14 homers and 65 RBIs in 134 games.

“I want to finish my season strong,” he said. “I don’t want to be finished. If I don’t [come back], I want to be healthy for the off-season. I don’t want to hurt anything.”

If the three-time All-Star does not come back this season, he will have had a strong finish. He is sitting on a nine-game hit streak, going 13-for-33 (.406).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-80

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 8-5, 2.81 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-9, 3.34 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta will make his 23rd start of the season on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He pitched six innings (five hits, two walks and one run with four strikeouts) to earn his eighth win of the season last Tuesday as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1. He is 3-2 with a 6.00 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Blue Jays.

--OF Jorge Soler was back in the lineup and batting fourth in Monday’s 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series. He was 1-for-3 with a second-inning single, the only base runner against Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman until 1B Mike Olt singled with two outs in the eighth. Soler was erased when C Welington Castillo grounded into a double play. Soler has hit in nine of his first 10 games since he was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 27.

--INF Chris Valaika singled in the ninth inning of Monday’s 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays to equal his career-best hit streak of five games. He is 8-for-18 (.444) on his current streak. His previous five-game streak was Aug. 27-31, 2010.

--INF Luis Valbuena was 0-for-3 as designated hitter in Monday’s 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays to snap a seven-game hitting streak. He was batting .385 (10-for-26) in the streak. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 21 games, going 24-for-76 (.316).

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) took a few groundballs and some swings with the bat at Rogers Centre before the 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Manager Rick Renteria said Rizzo was feeling better but did not say when he might return to the lineup. “I’ll reserve my optimism,” Renteria said. “Today is the first day where he’s gone out there. He’s trying to see how his body is feeling, but I’ll just say we’ll keep digging it as it comes.” Rizzo has been out since he left the game on Aug. 26 with a tight back. An MRI on Sept. 2 revealed the back strain. “He’s one to try and push himself to get back on,” Renteria said. “And we all have to be mindful that we’re looking to long-term benefits of having him as a position player for us. We’re going slow and kind of making sure that if he does happen to get back that he’s good to go.”

--LHP Travis Wood will have his next start moved to Monday night against the Reds. RHP Jacob Turner will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wood lasted only 1 2/3 innings on Sunday in a 10-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed seven runs and nine hits, including three home runs. He has allowed 20 homers in 29 starts and is 8-12 with a 5.15 ERA. “I just haven’t been as consistent as last year, and the walk total [71 in 162 2/3 innings] will tell you that,‘’ Wood said. ”That will be something to take into [consideration] in my final two starts and definitely into the off-season.‘’ Turner allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) in the 8-0 loss at Toronto on Monday and is 5-9 with a 5.56 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Definitely didn’t have my fastball command, but I felt I battled. But the big pitch was to [Jose] Bautista. That situation, being on the road, the way their guy is throwing, I have to execute a lot better in that situation. ...I didn’t execute when I needed to. It’s big moment in the game...that’s on me. If we get through that inning from where we’re at, it’s a totally different game.” - Cubs pitcher Jacob Turner, who allowed five runs in six innings and gave up a fifth-inning homer to Bautista.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season. However, GM Jed Hoyer said the team is not going to shut him down.

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) left the Aug. 26 game, and he did not play Aug. 27-Sept. 8. He took some ground balls and a few swings with the bat Sept. 8 but there is no time set for a possible return.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Dan Straily

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish