Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Anthony Rizzo took a significant step toward returning to action Friday.

Prior to the Cubs’ 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the slugging first baseman took batting practice and ran the bases. It was his most strenuous workout since straining his lower back in late August.

However, the Cubs aren’t yet ready to put Rizzo back into the lineup just yet. His return isn’t likely to happen until Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Chicago.

“He’s one to try and push himself to get back,” Renteria said. “And we all have to be mindful that we’re looking to long-term benefits of having him as a position player for us. We’re going slow and kind of making sure that if he does happen to get back that he’s good to go.”

Rizzo, 25, is hitting .278 with 30 home runs in 129 games. He has missed 16 straight games but the Cubs have felt his loss more in recent days as they have lost seven games in a row and scored just 13 runs in that span.

Sitting out a three-game series at Pittsburgh might not be the worst thing for Rizzo, though, as he has a .207 career batting average at PNC Park.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-83

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-1, 2.25 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-4, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jorge Soler did not play Friday night in the 7-3 loss at Pittsburgh and is expected to miss the entire three-game series while in Miami for the birth of his first child. The 22-year-old rookie from Cuba has hit .356 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in his first 12 career games.

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) took batting practice and ran the bases during a pregame workout but missed his 16th straight game. He won’t return until Monday when the Cubs host Cincinnati.

--CF Arismendy Alcantara went 2-for-4 with a home run. The rookie had hit .130, going 7-for-54, in his previous 14 games.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (4-3) lasted just 4 1/3 innings in taking the loss but did not experience any physical problems after leaving his previous start with cramping in his left calf Sept. 5 against the Pirates at Chicago. Wada allowed four runs and nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

--LHP Felix Doubront will make his third start for the Cubs when he pitches at Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Acquired from Boston in a July 30 trade, he went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in his first two starts. Doubront lost to the Pirates in his lone career start against them last Saturday, giving up two runs in five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we put in some pretty good at-bats. We ran (Gerrit Cole) into deep counts at times and I thought, overall, we played a little bit better than we had the previous six games.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, after Friday’s loss to the Pirates.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) left the Aug. 26 game, and he did not play Aug. 27-Sept. 10. He took some ground balls and a few swings with the bat Sept. 8, and he took batting practice Sept. 9-10. He ran the bases Sept. 12 in addition to taking batting practice. He is expected to return Sept. 15.

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-12. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish