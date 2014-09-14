Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Anthony Rizzo and his 30 home runs might not be back in the Chicago Cubs’ lineup on Monday night after all.

Rizzo missed his 17th straight start Sunday because of a lower back strain as the Cubs lost 7-3 to the Pirates at Pittsburgh. However, the first baseman had been expected to play Monday night in the opener of a three-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Yet on Sunday, manager Rick Renteria downplayed the chances of Rizzo’s imminent return. Instead, Renteria said it is more likely to happen sometime during the Cubs’ 10-game homestand that runs through Sept. 24 and includes four games with the Los Angeles Dodgers and three against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I’d still look more ahead, and then take anything that’s soon as a plus,” Renteria said. “I’ll look more conservatively and look beyond (Monday). If it happens to be (Monday), it happens to be (Monday). Right now, I’d still kind of put him on the backburner.”

Rizzo has been taking batting practice and running the bases in pre-game drills. He is hitting .278 in 129 games with 71 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-84

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 14-10, 3.48 ERA) and Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 8-12, 5.03 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo is unlikely to play Monday night against Cincinnati, though it had been targeted as his return date from a lower back strain. Rizzo has missed the last 17 games because of the injury, including a 7-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

--C Welington Castillo got the day off after starting seven straight games and 10 of the last 11. He has started 107 of the Cubs’ 149 games this season.

--RHP Jacob Turner (5-10) continued to disappoint as he was rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out one. He is 1-3 with a 7.97 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade.

--LHP Travis Wood (8-12, 5.03) will look to win for just the second time since June 15 when he starts against visiting Cincinnati in the opener of a three-game series. Wood is 1-7 with a 5.63 ERA and is 2-5 with a 3.30 ERA against the Reds in nine career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a heckuva play by [Josh] Harrison. I was looking for a good pitch to hit, something to hit hard and it was probably the wrong time to hit the ball hard.” -- Cubs Matt Szczur, on the triple play he hit into on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) left the Aug. 26 game, and he did not play Aug. 27-Sept. 10. He took some ground balls and a few swings with the bat Sept. 8, and he took batting practice Sept. 9-10. He ran the bases Sept. 12 in addition to taking batting practice. He was originally expected to return Sept. 15 but now may miss a few extra days.

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-12. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish