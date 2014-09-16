Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Cubs had two big bats -- first baseman Anthony Rizzo and right fielder Jorge Soler -- back in the lineup on Monday as they opened the season’s final homestand.

Rizzo, back at his customary first-base spot after missing three weeks with a sore back, made the biggest splash in his return.

The veteran slugger clubbed a walk-off solo home run in the ninth as the Cubs claimed a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The leadoff homer to center -- on a 1-0 pitch off Reds reliever Pedro Villarreal -- was Rizzo’s 31st of the season and second walk-off this year.

“The first pitch I was taking all the way just to see his arm,” said Rizzo, who went 2-for-4. “The second pitch I just let loose and fortunately I put a good swing on it.”

Soler was away last weekend to attend the birth of his first child in Miami.

“Riz is back, Soly is back and our lineup is a little different today,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We’re going to take it day-by-day with Riz, he’s been down for three weeks and he’s worked hard the last four days doing everything he could possibly do (to come back).”

Rizzo reenters the season’s final 12 games with a .280 average, is second in the National League with 31 home runs and has 72 RBIs.

“At this point we’re pretty secure in our feeling that he’s doing well,” Renteria said.

Soler, who went 1-for-3 on Monday, is batting .354 in 13 games and has four homers and 13 RBIs.

Although not on the disabled list, shortstop Starlin Castro remains day-to-day with a sprained ankle.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-84

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 18-8, 2.15 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 8-5, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood had no decision in his 30th start of the season on Monday while scattering three hits, walking three and striking out four in six scoreless innings against the Reds. In his last two starts against Cincinnati, he’s thrown 12 shutout innings while giving up just five hits.

--RF Jorge Soler rejoined the Cubs after missing last weekend’s series in Pittsburgh to attend the birth of his first child. The 22-year-old, who debuted on Aug. 27, went 1-for-3 and is now hitting .354 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Soler made his major league debut against the Reds and got off to a quick start, hitting 4-for-8 with three RBIs and a run scored in his first two games. He even hit his first home run in his first at-bat, a long shot to center at Great American Ball Park.

--3B Kris Bryant was named Cubs Minor League Organizational Player of the Year on Monday. He batted .325 with 34 doubles, one triple, 43 home runs and 110 RBIs in 138 games between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. His 43 home runs topped all of minor league baseball, as did his 78 extra-base hits, 325 total bases, .661 slugging percentage and 1.098 OPS.

--RHP Jen-Ho Tseng was named Cubs Minor League Organizational Pitcher of the Year on Monday. Tseng, 19, went 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA in 19 games (17 starts) with Class A Kane County, helping the club to a minor league-best 91 regular-season wins and the Midwest League championship. He walked 15 batters and struck out 85, good for an average of just 1.3 walks and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. Tseng limited the opponent to a .204 batting average, a .241 on-base percentage and a .308 slugging percentage.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (8-5, 2.82 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season, extending his career high (previously 22 in 2011 with Baltimore). Arrieta had not decision in his last start on Sept. 9 at Toronto, allowing two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five in 6 1/2 innings. He’s 1-1 in two career starts against the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first pitch I was taking all the way just to see his arm. The second pitch I just let loose and fortunately I put a good swing on it.” -- 1B Anthony Rizzo, who went 2-for-4 in his return Monday, including a walk-off solo home run in the ninth inning.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) left the Aug. 26 game, and he did not play Aug. 27-Sept. 14. He took some ground balls and a few swings with the bat Sept. 8, and he took batting practice Sept. 9-10. He ran the bases Sept. 12 in addition to taking batting practice. He returned to the lineup Sept. 15.

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-14. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish