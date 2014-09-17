Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Another top Chicago Cubs prospect landed at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Catcher Kyle Schwarber isn’t on the Cubs active roster -- at least not yet -- but he looked right at home as he took batting practice prior to the middle game of a series with the Reds.

Schwarber, 21, was drafted by the Cubs out of Indiana University in the first round of the 2014 draft.

He collected 18 home runs and 53 RBIs while batting .344 over 72 games with three different teams minor league teams -- Boise and Class A Kane County and Daytona -- this summer.

“It’s fun, I was happy to be out there getting to know the guys,” said Schwarber. “The swing didn’t feel too good, because I’ve been playing golf a little bit.”

Schwarber’s status could change in the next months with an invitation to spring training and an opportunity to show if he has what it takes to make the big club next year.

Or the Cubs could determine he needs more seasoning and put him at Double-A or Triple-A levels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-84

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Daniel Corcino, 0-0, 5.19 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 6-2, 2.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta just missed a no-hitter but reached the finish line for the first time in his career with Tuesday’s complete game shutout. He kept Cincinnati hitters off balance as he struck out a career-high 13 and walked just one in the Cubs’ 7-0 victory over the Reds. “It was nice to shake the catcher’s hand at the end of a game,” he said. Arrieta (9-5) tossed 7 1/3 no-hit innings before giving up a double to left-center to Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips in the eighth. He threw 109 pitches -- 74 for strikes -- in the longest outing in his five big league seasons.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was out of the Cubs lineup Tuesday, less than 24 hours after he clubbed a walk-off game-winning home run. But he nonetheless made news as the club nominated him for the Roberto Clemente Award, presented to current players who understand the value of helping others. A cancer survivor, Rizzo and his nonprofit Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation has raised more than $500K since 2012 for research and support for pediatric cancer patients and families. Fans can vote at chevybaseball.com.

--RF Jorge Soler went 2-for-3 with a double and home run and extended his hitting streak to six games with a sixth inning double to right. He’s hit safely in 13 of his first 14 big league games, going 19-for-51 (.373) with 11 extra base hits.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-2, 2.38 ERA) will make his 12th big league appearance in Wednesday’s series finale. He recorded quality starts in six straight outings between July 22 and Aug. 18, the first Cubs rookie with as many since Kerry Wood had two streaks of seven in 1998. A 2013 Cubs minor league pitcher of the year, he was acquired by Texas in July 2012 along with INF Christian Villanueva for pitcher Ryan Dempster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice to shake the catcher’s hand at the end of a game. It’s an exciting night, it’s a lot of fun and one that I’ll remember for a long time.” -- Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who just missed a no-hitter but reached the finish line for the first time in his career with Tuesday’s complete game shutout vs. the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-16. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish