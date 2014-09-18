Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- In the wake of his one-hit shutout Tuesday, right-hander Jake Arrieta appears poised to be the Cubs’ ace in 2015.

Arrieta, the Cubs’ winningest pitcher at 9-5, says it’s a challenge he’d welcome.

“It’s not going to frighten me,” he said. “I think I’ve overcome a lot of things in my career and started to establish myself and put myself in a position like this. That’s kind of the territory that I‘m in, and I welcome it.”

Arrieta, 28, started the season on the disabled list and moved into the rotation in May. He tossed a one-hitter while working 7 2/3 innings in Boston on June 30 and picked up his first complete game Tuesday in a one-hit, 7-0 victory over Cincinnati.

Arrieta relishes the chance to try again for that elusive no-no.

“I think that I’ll be able to put myself in these types of situations, obviously not in a game-to-game basis,” he said. “I’ll put in the work and the time and hopefully be in those situations again.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-84

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (Zack Greinke, 15-8, 2.64 ERA) at Cubs (Tsuyoshi Wada, 4-3, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-2) allowed just one run on seven hits and struck out four in a 3-1 victory as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Reds. “He threw very, very well,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He worked through a little traffic but was able to get through it and gave us a very solid outing, a very good outing.” He had to cope with baserunners in the first and last two innings but also worked out with little damage, save for a single run allowed in the opening frame.

--OF Arismendy Alcantara missed his second straight game after running into the outfield wall on Monday and suffering a sprained wrist. “Mendy’s doing better,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He took a few swings today. He’ll be day-to-day.”

--3B Kris Bryant visited Wrigley Field on Tuesday after receiving honors as minor league player of the year. “Today will be one of the times when I can be a fan of the game, so I‘m going to enjoy it,” said Bryant, who hopes to eventually join the big league club. “I’ve always said my job is to make it hard on them and I think I’ve done that this year. That’s what I‘m going to do the rest of my career. I’ll go out there in spring training and give it all I’ve got.” Bryant batted .325 and hit a minor-league-best 43 home runs.

--3B Luis Valbuena went 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI and has hits in his last eight games at home, going 9-for-27 (.333). He recorded his 27th multi-hit game Wednesday and is batting .248.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (4-3, 3.34 ERA) makes his 12th big league start on Thursday against the Dodgers. He has walked 17 and struck out 48 while holding opponents to a .248 average in his first 11 starts. In his last start, Sept. 12 in Pittsburgh, Wada suffered his third loss in the Cubs’ 7-3 setback, allowing four runs on a career-high nine hits.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Arismendy Alcantara (sprained wrist) was injured Sept. 15 and did not play Sept. 16-17, although he took swings with a bat Sept. 17. He is day-to-day.

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-16. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish