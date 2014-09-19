Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cubs top prospect Kris Bryant is considered a can‘t-miss player from a hitting standpoint, but where he will fit best in the field is a subject of debate.

There’s been speculation that the 6-foot-5 Bryant will move to the outfield at some point. But he said he was told to focus on third base in the offseason and knows he still has to show he can play the position at the major league level.

”I’ve always taken the stance that third base is an extremely hard position, especially for a guy my height,“ he said. ”I know I can always get better over there. I’ll work real hard in the offseason, so I can show them in spring training what I can do over there.

“I thought I had a really good year defensively. It’s not really talked about much, my defense over there, but I thought I did real well over there. I was real comfortable and I’ll look to build on that this offseason.”

Cubs fans were hoping that he would have some big-league at-bats this year to build on in the offseason, but the Cubs opted not to call up the slugger when rosters expanded so they could delay when he is eligible for arbitration and free agency. For that same reason, don’t expect Bryant to make his Cubs debut until about mid-May.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-85

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 19-3, 1.70 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 6-14, 6.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edwin Jackson has been on the disabled list since Aug. 21 with a right lat strain. He tried to pitch through injury, but it just became too much to bear. He returns to face the Dodgers on Friday. It may be his only start the rest of this season, so he wants to perform well to go into the offseason on a high note. Winning won’t be easy because his opponent will be Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was named the winner of the 2014 Branch Rickey Award on Thursday. At 25, he becomes the youngest player to win the award. The Rickey award, which was created in 1991 and is presented by the AMG National Trust Bank, recognizes individuals who contribute unselfishly to their communities and who are strong role models for young people.

--CF/2B Arismendy Alcantara missed his third straight game on Thursday with a mild sprain of the right wrist, but is progressing and still is listed as day-to-day. “Mendy’s better,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I think he’s gonna take some BP, some soft toss and hit off the tee. He might take a round or two in batting practice and see how it reacts.”

--3B Luis Valbuena took over the third spot in the batting order with Anthony Rizzo out of the lineup on Thursday. Valbuena has hit safely in 22 of his last 30 games with six home runs and 12 RBIs during that stretch.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was told after allowing one run in five innings Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers that it was his final start of the season. He will finish with a 4-3 record and 3.22 ERA. “Looking back, personally, I feel that I had a good year when you consider I didn’t have any major league numbers,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it’s going in the right direction. There is some depth to the organization now. I think that if you can do something on a consistent basis, have some continuity, having the players stay together, they have a chance to develop some good relationships and a good sense of how to play with each other.” -- Chicago manager Rick Renteria on the Cubs building through the farm system.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Arismendy Alcantara (sprained wrist) was injured Sept. 15 and did not play Sept. 16-18, although he took swings with a bat Sept. 17. He is day-to-day.

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-18. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. He threw a light bullpen session Aug. 30.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish