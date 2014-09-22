Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chris Coghlan was back in the starting lineup Sunday, leading off as the Chicago Cubs wrapped up a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It would be pretty hard to keep him out of the leadoff spot after he enjoyed a career day Saturday.

The 29-year-old left fielder went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two homers and three runs Saturday as the Cubs rallied with four runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth on the way to an 8-7 victory against the Dodgers.

Coghlan’s two-run homer in the eighth gave the Cubs the lead for good.

“It’s definitely one of those games that you won’t forget,” Coghlan said. “I was grateful for them, and it seemed like everything kind of went my way.”

Coghlan, who signed with Chicago last winter, started the season at Triple-A Iowa. In 119 games for the Cubs, he is batting .284 with 27 doubles, eight homers, and 39 RBIs.

On Sunday, Coghlan extended his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single in the second inning, and he finished 2-for-5 with a double. He is batting .600 (9-for-5) during the streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-87

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 19-9, 2.45 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 8-12, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob Turner (5-11) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out three in a five-inning outing Sunday against the Dodgers. He didn’t walk a batter for the first time since Aug. 29, 2012, while a member of the Miami Marlins. Turner slipped to 1-4 with a 6.98 ERA in five starts for Chicago. He also recorded his first hit as a Cub with a second-inning single to right.

--RF Jorge Soler had the day off on Sunday but is expected to play in each of the Cubs’ final six games. “For us. it was just the right thing for us to do ... and today was just his scheduled day,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We get three more against St. Louis, we get the day off Thursday and then we finish up in Milwaukee. He will be able to finish out the year playing.” Soler is the first Cub in 110 years to hit safely in 13 of his first career 14 games and just the second since 1900.

--RHP Hector Rondon’s 26th save of the season Saturday made him just the fourth Cub with 26 by age 26. He joined Lee Smith (1983-84), Bruce Sutter (1977-79) and Mitch Williams (1989). In his past 26 game since July 11, Rondon has a 1.04 ERA with 23 strikeouts and just two walks.

--LF Chris Coghlan extended his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single in the second inning. He finished 2-for-5 with a double. Coghlan is batting .600 (9-for-5) during the streak, including a four-hit, two-homer game Saturday.

--LHP Travis Wood (8-12, 4.86 ERA) makes his 31st start of the season Monday against St. Louis, marking his second consecutive season with 30-plus starts. He is 1-4 with a 4.66 ERA in his past 11 starts. In his last start, Sept. 15 against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field, Wood allowed no runs in a start of at least six innings for the fourth time this year. He wasn’t involved in the decision in a 1-0 Cubs walk-off win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We fell behind, it seemed like right out of the chute. They kept playing. We started chipping away and the relief corps did the best it could to try to contain it moving forward. ... It didn’t finish going our way.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, after the Cubs’ 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-21. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jacob Turner

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish