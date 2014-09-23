Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH
CHICAGO -- Manager Rick Renteria said the Chicago Cubs’ talent base is on the rise, but he is not inclined to press the front office to add more pieces in the offseason.
”It’s legit, I think that the talent is real,“ Renteria said Monday before the Cubs lost the series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals, 8-0. ”I‘m not going to speak for the front office and say that they need to speed up the process. I think they’re moving at the pace in which they need to move.
“I think that the organization is moving in the right direction. There’s a skill set in all the players that have been introduced this year. I think they’ve gotten better, I think they will continue to get better. Experience will move them forward.”
As the Cubs head to the season’s end this week, they already improved on from last year’s win total, 66. Chicago is 69-88 with five games to play.
“Obviously, it’s not a finished product yet, it’s a work in progress,” Renteria said. “But all things being equal, I‘m very happy in the in the direction that we’re moving, and I think there’s still more talent within the system.”
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost two
NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 20-9 3.68 ERA) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 7-2, 2.28 ERA)
--LHP Travis Wood (8-13) threw 107 pitches and lasted just five innings Monday against the Cardinals. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight. Cubs manager Rick Renteria expressed confidence in Wood before Monday’s game. “He’s still capable of executing, he’s still capable of giving up a well-rounded ballgame and giving us a chance to hopefully win ballgames,” Renteria said. The 13th loss tied Wood’s career high. Wood finished 6-13 in 2012.
--1B Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-4 Monday, needs four hits to reach 400 for his career. He appears likely to reach that milestone this season with six games still to play. Rizzo is 9-for-27 (.333) in his career against Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, his highest at-bat total against any pitcher in the majors.
--RF Jorge Soler has the same number of RBIs as strikeouts, 18. He went 1-for-4 Monday, and he has hit safely in 16 of 19 games since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 27.
--2B Arismendy Alcantara batted seventh Monday against the Cardinals, and he went 0-for-3. His future could well lie atop the batting order. “Do I believe that Alcantara is prolifically a leadoff hitter? Yes, I do,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Do we believe that he has to become more efficient from the left-handed side? Yes, he does.”
--RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-2, 2.28 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season in Tuesday’s middle game of the series against St. Louis. It will be his third appearance against the Cardinals after a loss July 27 and a no-decision in a 7-2 Cubs win Aug. 29.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I did feel better about it than the numbers. I made some good pitches tonight. The pitches were sharp, they got the hits when they needed them -- dropped a couple in that were perfectly placed.” -- LHP Travis Wood, the losing pitcher Monday as the Cubs fell 8-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT
--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-22. He hopes to return before the end of the season.
--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.
--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.
--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.
--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.
RHP Jake Arrieta
LHP Travis Wood
RHP Kyle Hendricks
RHP Edwin Jackson
RHP Jacob Turner
RHP Hector Rondon (closer)
LHP Wesley Wright
RHP Justin Grimm
RHP Carlos Villanueva
RHP Pedro Strop
RHP Kyuji Fujikawa
RHP Neil Ramirez
RHP Blake Parker
LHP Zach Rosscup
RHP Brian Schlitter
LHP Erik Jokisch
RHP Arodys Vizcaino
LHP Tsuyoshi Wada
LHP Felix Doubront
RHP Dan Straily
John Baker
Welington Castillo
Rafael Lopez
1B Anthony Rizzo
2B Javier Baez
SS Starlin Castro
3B Luis Valbuena
INF Chris Valaika
INF Logan Watkins
INF Mike Olt
LF Chris Coghlan
CF Arismendy Alcantara
RF Jorge Soler
OF Matt Szczur
OF Junior Lake
OF Ryan Kalish