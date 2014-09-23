Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Manager Rick Renteria said the Chicago Cubs’ talent base is on the rise, but he is not inclined to press the front office to add more pieces in the offseason.

”It’s legit, I think that the talent is real,“ Renteria said Monday before the Cubs lost the series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals, 8-0. ”I‘m not going to speak for the front office and say that they need to speed up the process. I think they’re moving at the pace in which they need to move.

“I think that the organization is moving in the right direction. There’s a skill set in all the players that have been introduced this year. I think they’ve gotten better, I think they will continue to get better. Experience will move them forward.”

As the Cubs head to the season’s end this week, they already improved on from last year’s win total, 66. Chicago is 69-88 with five games to play.

“Obviously, it’s not a finished product yet, it’s a work in progress,” Renteria said. “But all things being equal, I‘m very happy in the in the direction that we’re moving, and I think there’s still more talent within the system.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-88

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 20-9 3.68 ERA) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 7-2, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood (8-13) threw 107 pitches and lasted just five innings Monday against the Cardinals. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight. Cubs manager Rick Renteria expressed confidence in Wood before Monday’s game. “He’s still capable of executing, he’s still capable of giving up a well-rounded ballgame and giving us a chance to hopefully win ballgames,” Renteria said. The 13th loss tied Wood’s career high. Wood finished 6-13 in 2012.

--1B Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-4 Monday, needs four hits to reach 400 for his career. He appears likely to reach that milestone this season with six games still to play. Rizzo is 9-for-27 (.333) in his career against Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, his highest at-bat total against any pitcher in the majors.

--RF Jorge Soler has the same number of RBIs as strikeouts, 18. He went 1-for-4 Monday, and he has hit safely in 16 of 19 games since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 27.

--2B Arismendy Alcantara batted seventh Monday against the Cardinals, and he went 0-for-3. His future could well lie atop the batting order. “Do I believe that Alcantara is prolifically a leadoff hitter? Yes, I do,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Do we believe that he has to become more efficient from the left-handed side? Yes, he does.”

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-2, 2.28 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season in Tuesday’s middle game of the series against St. Louis. It will be his third appearance against the Cardinals after a loss July 27 and a no-decision in a 7-2 Cubs win Aug. 29.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I did feel better about it than the numbers. I made some good pitches tonight. The pitches were sharp, they got the hits when they needed them -- dropped a couple in that were perfectly placed.” -- LHP Travis Wood, the losing pitcher Monday as the Cubs fell 8-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-22. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jacob Turner

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish