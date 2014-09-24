Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Beyond viewing some video, manager Rick Renteria didn’t know much about Cubs catcher Welington Castillo prior to this season.

But he’s impressed with the Cubs backstop in a season that started with get-acquainted sessions in spring training and a 158-game regular season through Tuesday’s middle game of a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The video I saw didn’t do him justice,” Renteria said prior to the game. “He’s a tremendous blocker and I think he’s actually grown as a receiver. His communication skills with the pitchers have grown.”

Castillo also been pretty good with his bat.

On Tuesday, he went 2-for-5 with a homer and a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning as the Cubs pulled out a 4-3 win.

“He’s an individual who’s very conscientious of all the work he does behind the plate,” Renteria said. “He’s taken some strides forward by maintaining some consistency in a lot of the different aspects of in terms of catching skills, blocking and throwing.”

Castillo is now batting .241 in 108 games, with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 46 RBIs. He’s also thrown nine of 10 runners out at second.

“We see him as one of the top catchers in the big leagues,” Renteria said. “He’s pretty good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-88

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 3-2, 4.50 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 9-5, 2.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks had no decision after giving up three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five in 5 1/3 innings of work on Tuesday. He allowed only his second home run in 40 1/3 innings when Matt Holliday went deep in the sixth. Hendricks has a 1.99 ERA in seven starts at home. He also had his first career hit at Wrigley Field, a fifth-inning single to left.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (6-15, 6.38 ERA) won’t get any more starts this season and will instead finish up in the Cubs bullpen, manager Rick Renteria said on Tuesday. Jackson worked just 2/3 inning in his last start, giving up five earned runs on four hits -- including a home run -- on Sept. 19 against the Dodgers.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored and lifted his batting average at Wrigley Field to .317. That’s 62 points higher than his .252 mark from a year ago. Rizzo recorded his eighth three-hit game of the season. The Cubs are 7-1 when he has three or more hits in a game.

--SS Starlin Castro appears finished for the season after manager Rick Renteria said he doesn’t see Castro back in any of the Cubs’ final games. “It would be very difficult for him to be back before the end of the season,” Renteria said on Tuesday. Castro was still wearing a walking boot on Tuesday, protecting an ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 2. If Castro is finished, he’ll close with a .292 average with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 65 RBIs.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (9-5, 2.65 ERA) makes his first start since a near no-hitter on Sept. 16 against the Reds, when he gave up an eighth-inning hit but went on to strike out a career-high 13 on the way to his career-first complete game. Arrieta is 1-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 25 strikeouts in four career starts against the Cardinals. He has no record with a 1.76 ERA in three starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was aggressive, looking for something over home plate that I can drive. He threw me a slider over home plate. I was on top of that.” -- C Welington Castillo, after driving in 1B Anthony Rizzo with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-23. He appears done for the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Jacob Turner

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Erik Jokisch

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish