Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Edwin Jackson will finish out the 2014 season working from the bullpen but the Cubs are hoping that the veteran right-hander will be able to turn things around next season.

Jackson is 6-15 with a 6.38 ERA in the second year under a four-year, $52 million deal signed after the 2012 season. He was the NL leader with 18 victories in 2013 and is currently third in the league this season.

With 30 career relief appearances under his belt, Jackson understands the move.

“Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen,” Jackson said. “I‘m not going to be a sour apple walking around or holding my head down. If my name is called, I’ll be ready to go.”

The Cubs are also counting on a crop of young starters next season, including emerging ace Jake Arrieta, who finished his year 10-5 with a 2.53 ERA.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks is also part of that group but manager Rick Renteria said Hendricks would be shut down for the remainder of the season and right-hander Jacob Turner would instead start Sunday against the Brewers in the season finale.

Hendricks had made 13 starts for the Cubs since being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on July 10 and has gone 4-3 with with a 2.46 ERA, covering 80 1/3 innings.

Combine that with just over 100 innings of work in the minors this season and the Cubs brass decided that the 24-year-old had done enough for one year.

Turner joined the Cubs in an Aug. 8 trade with Miami, where he was 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA in 20 appearances, including 12 starts. Since joining the Cubs, Turner is 1-4 in seven outings (five starts) with a 6.98 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-88

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 4-3, 3.22 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 16-11, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Eric Jokisch made his first career start Friday and held the Brewers to two runs -- only one earned -- on three hits and four walks while striking out two over four innings of work. Jokisch had made three relief appearances since being called up Sept. 2 and had allowed only two earned runs in 10 1/3 innings of work with eight strikeouts.

--RHP Hector Rondon worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 28th save of the season. Rondon has converted his last 14 save opportunities and has allowed just three earned runs in his last 30 appearances.

--LF Chris Coghlan homered and doubled Friday and reached and scored three times in the Cubs’ 6-4 victory over Milwaukee. Coghlan is batting .325 (25-for-77) during the month of September with six doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs. He’s drawn five walks and scored eight times.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks will not start Sunday against the Brewers in the season finale, manager Rick Renteria announced Friday. Hendricks will be shut down for the season after throwing more than 180 innings combined between Triple-A Iowa and the Cubs this season. In 13 starts for Chicago, Hendricks went 4-3 with a 2.46 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Jokisch) was having a little trouble commanding his fastball and his pitch count got up a little bit, but he was able to get through those four innings. We were hoping to max out with him at 90 pitches and I think he got to 85 or 86. He did a nice job of getting us through four.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, of rookie LHP Eric Jokisch, who made his first career start Friday and went four innings, allowing two runs, only one earned.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Starlin Castro (high left ankle sprain) was hurt Sept. 2, and he didn’t play Sept. 3-26. He likely is done for the season.

--OF Justin Ruggiano (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RF Ryan Sweeney (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (sore right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 6.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Erik Jokisch

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Blake Parker

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Dan Straily

CATCHERS:

John Baker

Welington Castillo

Rafael Lopez

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javier Baez

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Chris Valaika

INF Logan Watkins

INF Mike Olt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Arismendy Alcantara

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Junior Lake

OF Ryan Kalish