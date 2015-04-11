Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Cubs have started three different catchers in their three games. David Ross was behind the plate Sunday when the Cubs opened the season against the Cardinals. Miguel Montero caught Wednesday against the Cardinals, and Wellington Castillo was the starting catcher Friday against the Rockies.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon called it an “awkwardly great situation” and expressed complete confidence it would work out. Indeed, when asked just that, Maddon began his answer with the word “wonderfully.”

Ross and Castillo are right-handed hitters. Montero bats left-handed.

”You have three really good catchers that are able to play,“ Maddon said before the Cubs’ 5-1 loss to the Rockies. ”Baseball has this cruel way of answering questions for you and creating more time for people. It’s really early in the season, so it can be a little more exaggerating for these particular guys. I get that. But the one thing we’ve talked about from day one is it’s about all of us. It’s not just about one individual.

”I also believe in this awkwardly great situation, it should make everybody more rested and healthy for playoff time this year.

“In the beginning, it always seems like it’s bunched up, and it bothers people. But when the season gets its rhythm and everybody starts to play on a more consistent basis, I think that’ll all work itself out or figure itself out.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 10-11, 3.47 ERA in 2014) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. Grimm, who went 5-2 with a 3.78 ERA last year in 73 games, had yet to appear in a game this season. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said, “I never put a finish sign on a DL stint, but I don’t think it’s too serious from what I‘m hearing. It’s been a nagging kind of a thing, one of those things he thought he could get through. But it eventually got to the point (he couldn‘t) -- so it’s been off and on probably from the latter point of spring training.”

--RHP Brian Schlitter was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take the roster spot of RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Schlitter, 29, went 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 61 games for the Cubs last year, including a 2.98 ERA in 43 games before the All-Star break before right shoulder inflammation put him on the disabled list in August. Schlitter began the sixth inning Friday and allowed two runs, the first on a leadoff homer to Justin Morneau. After issuing a one-walk out, Schlitter gave up a single to DJ LeMahieu, followed by a run-scoring single to Corey Dickerson, who tried to stretch the hit into a double and was safe before sliding past the base and getting tagged out. Schlitter then retired Troy Tulowitzki on a grounder.

--1B Anthony Rizzo has reached base safely in his past 17 games, dating to Aug. 23. It’s the longest active streak in the majors and ties the longest streak of Rizzo’s career (July 6-25 last year). Rizzo was hit with a Tyler Matzek pitch on each of his first two plate appearances. Rizzo then singled off Matzek in the fifth. With the Rockies shifting for the left-handed-hitting Rizzo to pull with two out in the seventh, he bunted for a single. Rizzo is hitting .333 (2-for-6) this season but has been hit three times with pitches and walked twice, giving him a .636 on-base percentage.

--CF Dexter Fowler, who began his career with the Rockies, made his first appearance at Coors Field as a visiting player. The Rockies traded Fowler to Houston after the 2013 season, and the Rockies and Astros did not play last year. The Astros traded Fowler to the Cubs in the offseason. “First time here, it’s weird, staying at the hotel,” Fowler said. “Should have some fun. I‘m excited about it.” When Cubs players were introduced and lined up along the third baseline, Fowler was warmly greeted. Asked before the game what he thought the reaction would be, Fowler said, “I don’t know. Hopefully, it’s a good one. The fans have always been great to me, especially here.” Fowler went hitless in five at-bats. The Rockies drafted Fowler in 2004. He reached the big leagues in September 2008 and was with them the next five seasons.

--SS Starlin Castro went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, dating to Aug. 26. Entering Friday, Nori Aoki of the Giants and Alcides Escobar of the Royals also had 12-game hitting streaks, the longest among active players in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their pitcher (LHP Tyler Matzek) was struggling. They found their way through it, where we did not get the big hit, they did.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after Friday’s loss to the Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 10 retroactive to April 2.

--OF Chris Denforia (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur