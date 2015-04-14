Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Kris Byrant’s arrival at Wrigley Field could come in the nick of time this week.

Third baseman Mike Olt’s sore right wrist made him a late lineup scratch prior to Monday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Infielder Tommy La Stella hasn’t played since Wednesday due to a sore right side.

Jonathan Herrera instead got the call at third Monday, making his third appearance of the season. Herrera, who had his first hit in a Cubs uniform on Sunday in a 6-5 win at Colorado, went 0-for-3 in Chicago’s 7-6, 10-inning win over the Reds.

The prospect of a shortage of infielders could lead to the arrival of touted third baseman Bryant, the organization’s top prospect who was left off the Opening Day roster.

“We’ll weigh all the factors,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said before Monday’s game. “I said during spring training that his performance obviously last year and even during spring training showed that he’s really close and that we’re probably more likely to get him sooner rather than later.”

Bryant, 23, warned up for his potential call up over the past three days with Triple-A Iowa. He hit a homer and drove in three runs Saturday, repeated the feat Sunday, then went 3-for-5 Monday. Through five minor league games, he has a .381 batting average, a .375 on-base percentage, a .714 slugging percentage, two homers, seven RBIs and two stolen bases.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-2

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHIP Jake Arrieta, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester had plenty of rest -- seven full days -- coming into his second start of the season Monday. Lester, who is still regaining form after experiencing arm trouble in spring training, gave up six runs on 10 hits and struck out four in six innings against the Reds. However, he was pleased to see his teammates respond and take the extra-inning victory.

--RHP Hector Rondon already has two saves this season, including one Sunday in Colorado. His streak of 17 consecutive saves goes back to Aug. 12 and is the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Carlos Marmol converted 19 consecutive save situations in 2012. He earned the victory Monday after working a scoreless 10th inning.

--LF Chris Coghlan batted cleanup Monday for only the third time in his career and went 3-for-4 -- including two doubles and a homer. The three-hit effort was his first of the year. Last year, it took Coghlan 51 games to reach three or more hits in a game.

--3B Kris Bryant warned up for his expected call up to the Cubs this week with a homer and three RBIs for the second consecutive game in Triple-A Iowa’s 7-2 Sunday victory at Memphis. He went 3-for-5 with a stolen base Monday, giving him a .381/.375/.714 hitting line with two homers, seven RBIs and two steals through five games.

--RF Jorge Soler went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs and also scored the game-winning run as the Cubs rallied to a 10-inning victory over the Reds. It was the second multi-homer game of his career, while four RBIs was a career high. Four of Soler’s seven home runs have come against Cincinnati.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season in Tuesday’s middle game of the series against the Reds. Arrieta tossed seven innings of shutout ball in his season debut Wednesday against the Cardinals. He has not allowed an earned run in 23 innings dating back to last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It makes you maybe not be so hard on yourself, but at the same time there’s a lot of work to be done.” -- LHP Jon Lester, on the Cubs rallying for a win after he was ineffective Monday against the Reds. Chicago earned a 7-6, 10-inning victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Mike Olt (sore right wrist) was hurt April 11. He didn’t start April 12, but he appeared as a sub. He didn’t play April 13, and he is day-to-day.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) did not play April 12-13. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--OF Chris Denforia (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Myrtle Beach on April 12. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur