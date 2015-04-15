Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs added help to a bullpen that had its share of action in the season’s early stages.

The Cubs called up left-hander Zac Rosscup from Triple-A Iowa prior to Tuesday’s game with the Cincinnati Reds.

In turn, infielder Tommy La Stella went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9 with right rib cage inflammation.

“We do need some help in the bullpen, they’ve been really active over the last several days,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “I thought (Rosscup) threw the ball really well in spring training. I‘m a big fan of this guy so it’s nice to have the extra arm here.”

He went 1-0 with a 9.45 ERA in 18 Cubs appearances last season while striking out 21 batters in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

“Today was about a pitcher,” Maddon said. “I was really concerned about the bullpen already,” Maddon said. “That’s what I was concern about post-game last night so we were prepared today if Tommy was not better and we did.”

Cubs relievers had posted a 1.66 ERA through seven games with 20 strikeouts and just four walks and holding opposition batters to a .207 average.

Right-hander Hector Rondon has 17 saves in as many opportunities dating back to 2014.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 0-1, 5.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (1-1) allowed three earned runs in the fourth innings and saw the end to a 26-inning scoreless run without allowing an earned run. It was still his with consecutive quality start and 12th straight at Wrigley Field. The Reds scored all three runs in the fourth inning. “I think there were three or four balls that just squeaked through,” Arrieta said. “(Jay) Bruce and then (Marlon) Byrd back-to-back, two broken bats that just kind of got through there for two runs. Other than that I was able to limit the damage.”

--3B Mike Olt did not start Tuesday because of a right wrist injury but was available to play if necessary. “It’s better if you don’t start someone like that and bring him in during game,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “By doing it this way he’s available later in the game.” Olt came on as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-2.

--RF Jorge Soler clubbed two home runs in Monday’s 7-6 victory over the Reds. Soler also reached in the 10th inning and scored what proved to be the winning run. On Tuesday he raised his average to .308 by going 1-for-3.

--LHP Travis Wood (0-1, 5.79 ERA) makes his second start of the season Wednesday as he faces his former club. Wood was 11-10 with a 4.18 ERA with the Reds between 2010-11. He is 23-39 with a 4.09 ERA in 90 starts with the Cubs. He is 10 starts away from becoming the 11th Cubs left-hander with 100 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we keep giving that kind of effort all year long, I’ll be very happy (and) good things are going to happen. Eventually we got back in the game in the eighth inning and had a chance to win. Any manager would appreciate that kind of effort from your group.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon after a loss to the Reds on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Tommy LaStella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 9.

--3B Mike Olt (sore right wrist) was hurt April 11. He didn’t start April 12, but he appeared as a sub. He didn’t play April 13 but came on as a pinch hitter April 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--OF Chris Denforia (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Myrtle Beach on April 12. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur