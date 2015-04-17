Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

The Chicago Cubs will call up heralded prospect Kris Bryant on Friday to make his major league debut against the San Diego Padres in Wrigley Field, Bryant confirmed on Twitter.

He tweeted Thursday night, “Today I got to tell my family that my dream is coming true. Can’t really put into words what that feels like. So excited for this journey!”

The power-hitting third baseman began the season with Triple-A Iowa and is batting .321 after hitting his third homer Thursday night against New Orleans.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon cautioned that the 23-year-old Bryant needs to know his role, though.

”The thing I like to do with young players like that is to really try to emphasize that you’re just one of the group,“ Maddon said Wednesday. ”I’ve been around prodigies before.

“The rhetoric from outside is going to glamorous, glorious, whatever hyperbole you want to call it. But from within, it has to be real in conversation with the guy.”

Bryant, 23, will replace third baseman Mike Olt on the Cubs’ roster. Olt will go on the disabled list, according to ESPN, due to a fractured right wrist that he sustained last weekend in a game against the Colorado Rockies when he was hit by a pitch.

By waiting until Friday to bring Bryant to the big leagues, the Cubs will retain his rights for an extra year before he is eligible to become a free agent in 2021.

Bryant, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2013, was selected the minor league player of the year last season after hitting .325 with 43 home runs and 110 RBIs in Double-A and Triple-A. In spring training this year with the Cubs, he flashed his power with major-league-high nine home runs in exhibition games.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Friday -- Padres (RHP James Shields, 1-0, 2.08 ERA) at Cubs (Jason Hammel, 1-0, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood (1-1) pitched worked seven-plus shutout innings and gave up just three hits, walked two and struck out seven as he secured his first victory at Wrigley Field since a 4-2 victory over Milwaukee on May 18, 2014. “I was able to keep them off balance, get some early outs and pound the zone and go deep in the ballgame,” said Wood. “Our offense did their jobs and scored some runs early. We played well on all cylinders tonight.” Wood even added a base hit on the night. “For me that was good as I’ve seen Woody since 2010 and we’ve seen him a lot,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

--1B Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run of the season in the first inning, a two-run shot to right that scored leadoff batter Dexter Fowler. He’s hit safely in five of his last six games against the Reds, with home runs accounting for three of the seven hits.

--RHP Neil Ramirez left after a three-pitch appearance in the eighth inning Wednesday due to right shoulder discomfort, and he will undergo an MRI exam Thursday. “It’s nothing real positive, I don’t think,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t like to go to Negative Town too quickly, but we’ll see.”

--SS Starlin Castro went 2-for-3, scored a run and excelled on the field, including a critical eighth-inning double play and helped quell a potential Reds rally. Castro has the most hits by shortstops (717) since 2011. He is also two RBIs away from 300 for his career.

--RF Jorge Soler, who collected two home runs and four RBIs on Monday, added another RBI on Wednesday and has 27 in his first 31 games. Soler entered Wednesday batting .444 (12-for-27) with 10 RBIs in eight career games against the Reds.

--RHP Jason Hammel (1-0, 4.05 ERA) makes his second start of the season in the opener a three-game weekend series with the Padres. He earned a win in his season-opening start, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out six in the Cubs 9-5 triumph at Colorado on Saturday. Hammel has started 20 or more games in his last six major league seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This game will always sneak up and find a way to bite you and I had that pretty much last year.” -- LHP Travis Wood, who was 8-13 with a 5.03 ERA last season, after a win over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder discomfort) left the April 15 game after three pitches. He will undergo an MRI exam April 16.

--3B Mike Olt (sore right wrist) was hurt April 11. He didn’t start April 12, but he appeared as a sub. He didn’t play April 13, made a pinch-hit appearance April 14, then sat out April 15. He is day-to-day.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--OF Chris Denforia (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Myrtle Beach on April 12. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur