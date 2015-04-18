Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The original plan was for third baseman Kris Bryant to make his major league debut on the road.

But with two Chicago Cubs third basemen now on the disabled list, Bryant’s time was suddenly now.

Chicago’s No. 1 minor league prospect flew in from Triple-A Iowa on Friday morning and quickly was inserted in the lineup at cleanup as the Cubs opened a three-game weekend series against the San Diego Padres.

“You can’t script everything in baseball,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said on Friday.

Bryant shook hands and hugged his new teammates during batting practice while carrying an infectious smile.

Bryant, who hit .321 with three homers and 10 RBIs in seven games at Triple-A Iowa, struck out three times and grounded out once in a 5-4 Padres win.

“It was fun ... I just absorbed everything,” Bryant said. “Sure I could have done a little better. I felt there’s two sides to the ball. I felt I did well on defense, I didn’t come around hitting but I helped my team out as much as I could.”

Bryant was sure-handed on the field. He picked up a fifth-inning grounder with his bare hand and made an on-target throw to first that was just a half-second late. He later handled a sharp liner and threw to first for an inning-ending out.

Mike Olt (hairline wrist fracture) and Tommy La Stella (rib cage inflammation) are now both on the disabled list, making Bryant’s promotion a necessity.

”We wouldn’t have (typically) done it today,“ Epstein said. ”You script things for a player’s development, try to figure out exactly what the last steps are in his development and when is the exact right time to debut.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-0, 3.75 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-0, 10.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel earned a no-decision after leaving Friday’s game with a 4-2 lead before Wil Myers’ three-run homer in the seventh spoiled the Cubs’ day. Hammel also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and run scored, his first double since July 29, 2011 at San Diego. He already has three hits this season, tied with Colorado’s Kyle Kendrick for most hits by a pitcher.

--3B Kris Bryant was called up from Triple-A Iowa and inserted into Friday’s lineup at cleanup as the Cubs opened a three-game home series against the Padres. Bryant’s call up was earlier than planned, but became necessary with two infielders (Mike Olt and Tommy La Stella) on the disabled list. Bryant hit .321 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 10 games at Iowa. Bryant struck out three times and grounded out once but was steady on the field.

--3B Mike Olt was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday after an examination discovered he had a hairline fracture in his right wrist. Olt, 26, was hitting .133 with one home run and one RBI in six games this season.

--RHP Neil Ramirez was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday (retroactive to Wednesday) with right shoulder inflammation. An MRI discovered no serious injury this week after he left Wednesday’s game after throwing just three pitches in the ninth inning.

--OF Chris Denorfia was activated off the 15-day disabled list on Friday. He is a career .272 hitter in 705 games with four big-league clubs. He’s played 352 major league games in right field, 248 in left and 164 in center.

--CF Dexter Fowler was 3-for-5 with a double, run scored and stolen base and had his first three-hit game of the season. He’s batting .385 in his last six games and doubled for the second straight.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks makes his second start of the season on Saturday. Hendricks had no-decision in his first start on April 12 at Colorado, allowing five runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three in 4 1/3 innings in a 6-5 Cubs win. He was 7-2 in 13 starts last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to sit here and blame umpires for our lack of execution.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon after a loss to San Diego on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 16.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 15.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 2. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--OF Chris Denforia (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Myrtle Beach on April 12. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur

OF Chris Denorfia