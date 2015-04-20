Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Kris Bryant is looking forward to the hype dying down.

The local and national spotlight was intense on the Chicago Cubs phenom as he played his first major league games last week.

The 23-year-old third baseman -- ranked the top prospect in the nation by Baseball America -- seemed increasingly comfortable on the field and at-bat as the weekend progressed.

“I think I got outside of my zone a little bit that first day, I was a little anxious,” said Bryant, who went 3-for-10 and reached base six times in his first big league weekend. “I told myself to calm down a little bit in the second game and get some pitches to hit and I think it was a pretty good game all-around.”

Bryant reached base five times in Saturday’s 7-6 extra inning win over the San Diego Padres. He went 2-for-3, including an RBI single in the fifth inning. He also walked three times.

On Sunday he was 1-for-3 with his first major league double.

There was also far less attention. The 60-plus person Chicago media throng at Friday’s debut was down to 15 by Sunday.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he was impressed with Bryant’s start.

“He did a great job,” Maddon said. “Believe me, the at-bats kept getting better. It’s not always about getting hits. He hit that double his last time up. ... The bat speed’s really good, you could see it from the dugout.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 1-1, 1.98 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-1, 2.25 ERA),

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester fell to 0-2 in his third start, but manager Joe Maddon said his ace starter showed progress. “He’s getting better, he’s getting a little sharper on everything,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “You could see he was frustrated on certain pitches today, but I thought this one or the next one you’re going to see him really getting back to normal.” Lester worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hit. He struck out four and walked three.

--3B Kris Bryant went 1-for-3 in his third straight game since a call up from Triple-A Iowa. He had his first career extra-base hit with a double in the fifth inning. Bryant is hitting .300 (3-for-10) after his first three games, has reached base six times and has an on-base percentage of .500.

--C Miguel Montero’s two homers in Saturday’s 7-6 extra inning win over the Padres put him just one away from 100 for his 10-season major league career.

--LF Chris Coghlan’s RBI single that scored RF Jorge Soler in the first inning was the 500th hit of his career. It was also his first RBI of the season that did not result from a home run.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. He threw four scoreless appearances this season, going 2-0 with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. Germen, 27, was claimed off waivers from Texas on Jan. 23.

--OF Matt Szczur was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday after batting just .200 (2-for-10) with one double and one RBI in eight games with the Cubs this season.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (1-1, 1.98 ERA) makes his 100th career start on Monday as the Cubs open a four-game series at Pittsburgh. It’s his third start of the season and first on the road. He’s had two straight quality starts, including a loss on April 14 against the Reds. Arrieta did not face the Pirates last year and had pitched against them only four times in his career. He needs just seven strikeouts to hit 500 for his career.

--RHP Jacob Turner was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day list with a right shoulder inflammation. He originally went on the 15-day DL with mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow on March 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been playing hard, nine innings every game. I really appreciate that and gave ourselves that opportunity.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon after a loss to San Diego on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 16.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 15.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 2. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--OF Chris Denforia (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Myrtle Beach on April 12. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia