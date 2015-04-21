Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- The Chicago Cubs will call up a second top prospect in the span of five days Tuesday when infielder Addison Russell gets called up from Triple-A Iowa.

While the Cubs did not announce the move following Monday night’s 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opener of a four-game series, a club source told The Sports Xchange that Russell would be joining the team in time for Tuesday’s game.

Russell, 21, is already regarded as one of the best shortstops in baseball. Last weekend, he began playing second base at Iowa.

Russell is hitting .318 with one home run, nine RBIs and one stolen base in 11 games for Iowa.

The Cubs called third baseman Kris Bryant up from Iowa last Friday.

Cubs second basemen were hitting a combined .135 going into Monday night’s game. Chicago has already had three players start at the position in the season’s first 12 games --- Arismendy Alcantara, Jonathan Herrera and Tommy La Stella.

Javier Baez, another touted youngster, finished last season as the Cubs’ second baseman, but was optioned to Iowa late in spring training. Baez has not played since April 9, though, as he has been away from the team following the death of his sister.

“You never know where the need is going to be on the major league level,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before the game about why Russell had been playing second in recent days. “Being a little bit more proactive regarding prepping (Russell) for a need that might be open here.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 1-1, 2.31 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-1, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kris Bryant had the best game of his nascent career Monday night when he went 3-for-4 with a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and three RBIs in a 5-2 win at Pittsburgh. Bryant’s double put the Cubs ahead for good, 3-1. Through four games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa last Friday, he is 6-for-15 (.400) with four RBIs. He is building on a spring training in which he led the major league with nine home runs in 40 at-bats during exhibition play.

--RHP Jake Arrieta was dominating in getting the win as he allowed only one run and three hits in seven innings. He retired 16 straight batters between the first and six innings and the lone run came on Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen’s single in the first inning. Arrieta has given up four runs in 20 2/3 innings in his four starts and opponents have only scored in two innings.

--RF Jorge Soler sometimes gets lost among all the outstanding hitting prospects the Cubs have assembled. However, he went 4-for-5 with a double and scored the winning run. Soler raised his batting average to .320.

--LHP Travis Wood will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh in the second game of the four-game series. He pitched seven scoreless innings in his previous start, a win over Cincinnati last Tuesday. Wood is 5-7 with a 4.28 ERA against the Pirates in 14 career games, 13 of which have been starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s doing a nice job and there’s a really nice slow heartbeat going on right now. He’s just out there playing the game really like I thought he would coming out of spring training.” -- Chicago manager Joe Maddon, of 3B Kris Bryant, who is 6-for-15 (.400) with four RBIs in four games since his much-anticipated call up last Friday from Triple-A Iowa.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 16.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 15.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 2. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Arismendy Alcantara

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia