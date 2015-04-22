Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Cubs’ youth movement is going full bore now.

Infielder Addison Russell had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday night and started at second base in a 9-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Russell was ranked as the third-best prospect in the game by Baseball America prior to spring training and hit .318 with one home run and nine RBIs in 11 games for Iowa. Russell’s primary position is shortstop and he just began playing second base last weekend.

Though 21 and learning a new position, Russell feels he is ready to handle playing in the major leagues.

“I think it’s a good thing for me that is going to push me, and I‘m looking forward to it,” Russell said.

He becomes the third highly touted rookie in the Cubs’ lineup along with third baseman Kris Bryant, who made his major league debut last Friday, and right fielder Jorge Soler, who came to the big leagues late last August.

Bryant was No. 1 on Baseball America’s list and Soler was 12th.

Furthermore, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Starling Castro are both just 25, have been selected to All-Star Games appearances are under contract through 2020.

“Theory and reality are kind of coming together,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Now they have to go out there and play. It’s one thing to look good on a piece of paper. It’s another thing to go out there and perform. I have a lot of faith in this group. They are going to perform.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-5

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-0, 5.11 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 1-1, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara was optioned to Triple-A Iowa before Tuesday night’s 9-8 win at Pittsburgh in order to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for INF Addison Russell, whose contract was selected from Iowa. Alcantara batted just .077 in 11 games, striking out 11 times in 26 at-bats. He started six games at second base and one at shortstop.

--INF Addison Russell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. Russell was ranked as the third-best prospect in the game by Baseball America prior to spring training and hit .318 with one home run and nine RBIs in 11 games for Iowa. Russell’s primary position is shortstop and he just began playing second base last weekend.

--3B Mike Olt was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Russell. Olt broke his right wrist on April 12 when hit by a pitch.

--1B Anthony Rizzo batted second against Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano. A trend is starting to develop in which Rizzo hit No. 2 in the batting order against lefties and third against right-handers where the left-handed hitters help breaking up two right-handers sluggers -- RF Jorge Soler and 3B Kris Bryant -- in the lineup.

--3B Kris Bryant continued the sizzling start to his career by going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. He also scored the winning run in the top of the ninth inning on C Welington Castillo’s bouncer. Bryant is 8-for-14 (.571) in last four games with three doubles, six RBIs, five walks and one strikeout after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his major league debut last Friday.

--RF Jorge Soler extended his hitting streak by going 2-for-5, including a double that helped sparked the Cubs’ game-winning three-run rally in the ninth inning. Soler is 14-for-37 (.378) during his streak with seven RBIs and eight runs scored. The rookie is now hitting .327.

--RHP Jason Hammel (1-0, 5.11) will start Wednesday night against Pittsburgh in the third game of the four-game series. He is 4-3 with a 3.88 ERA against the Pirates in eight career games, including seven starts. Hammel has started at least 20 games in each of the last six seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve not been here before but I hear different people and what they say. Right now he is engaged, man. He is engaged in every pitch, offensively and defensively.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon on SS Starlin Castro after a win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 21.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia