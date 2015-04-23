Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jorge Soler started each of the first 14 games and that has certainly been a good thing for the Chicago Cubs.

The right fielder is hitting .305 with two home runs, even though he not has been as well-publicized as the Cubs’ other two rookie starters -- third baseman Kris Bryant and second baseman Addison Russell.

Though Soler is just 23 and is built like a linebacker, the Cubs plan to keep a watchful eye on him. Last season, he was limited to 86 games between the major and minor leagues because of hamstring injuries to both legs.

”With the season in progress, I definitely want to be able to rest these guys at an opportune moment,“ Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. ”But for right now, based on the schedules, the frequent off-days at this moment, I think he’s OK.

“I do listen. If the trainers suggest he might need a day, I definitely would do it.”

Soler hasn’t look like someone who needs a break yet, though, as he has been playing at top speed since the start of spring training without any signs of leg woes.

He had an eight-game hitting streak end Wednesday night as he went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-0, 6.10 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-0, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Dexter Fowler was pulled for a pinch hitter in the top of the third inning, leaving the game because of tightness in his right groin, in the Cubs’ 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Fowler first felt the tightness while running to first on a single to lead off the game and then stealing second base. On a cold and damp night, manager Joe Maddon decided to remove Fowler and avoid the possibility of further injury.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, working 5 1/3 innings and throwing 89 pitches against New Orleans. He allowed two runs and six hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) throw off a mound for the second time in three days Wednesday at the Cubs’ extended spring training camp in Mesa, Ariz. He has been on the disabled list since the start of the season.

--2B Addison Russell had his first major league hit with a third-inning single off Pittsburgh RHP Vance Worley and finished 1-for-4 with a strikeouts. Russell, ranked as the third-best prospect in the game by Baseball America going into spring training, made his debut Tuesday night and went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 6.10) will make his third start of the season Thursday when he faces the Pirates in the finale of the four-game series. He has never faced Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They got us. We just couldn’t get a hit when we needed to. If we keep playing with that kind of intensity and effort on a nightly basis we’re going to win a lot of games this year.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Dexter Fowler (right groin tightness) was injured April 22 and is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20. He likely won’t be activated until sometime in May.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa April 22. He likely won’t be activated until sometime in May.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia