Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Cubs are going to build their success off a lineup featuring some of the game’s best young hitters. First baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Starlin Castro have already been joined by third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, right fielder Jorge Soler and most recently second baseman Addison Russell with infielder Javier Baez still on the way.

But for Chicago to realize expectations of competing for its first World Series title in 107 years, the Cubs are going to need better performance from their pitching staff.

“We’re obviously not performing as we should,” right-hander Kyle Hendricks said. “I can only speak for me specifically, but I think getting deep into games as a staff and me in particular, and keeping the teams in the game.”

The Cubs staff owns a 3.97 ERA, the fourth-highest in the National League. Hendricks is one of three Cubs starters -- Jason Hammel and $155 million free agent Jon Lester are the others -- with an ERA of 5.00 or higher, with Lester toting an unsightly 6.89 ERA through three outings.

Hendricks lasted 5 1/3 innings Thursday and yielded three runs on five hits in Chicago’s 5-4 loss, but couldn’t give manager Joe Maddon the length he needed with a short bullpen. Longer outings by the starters are where the manager looks for his staff to start improving.

“There’s the answer,” Maddon said. “We’ve gotta get our starters deeper into the game. That was part of what I was looking for today, obviously.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 0-2, 6.89 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 0-1, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kris Bryant started in center field for the first time with the Cubs. Bryant went 0-for-3 with a RBI (on his bases-loaded walk) to end his five-game hitting streak.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks made his first career start against the Pirates after he did face the Cubs division rival in any of his 15 starts last season. Hendricks did not factor in Thursday’s decision, giving up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

--2B Addison Russell picked up the first RBI and double of his career when he sent a pitch from LHP Jeff Locke to the right-center field gap in the second inning to score SS Starlin Castro. Russell made his debut Tuesday and is 2-for-13 (.154) in three games after hitting .318 in 11 games with Triple-A Iowa before his promotion.

--C Welington Castillo started for Chicago on Thursday but committed two throwing errors, his first of the season. His error in the sixth allowed the Pirates to move men from first and second to second and third, setting up SS Jordy Mercer’s game-tying single.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s still not as sharp as he can be. I thought he fought through everything pretty well. It would’ve been really nice to get six (innings) out of him today.” -- Chicago manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Kyle Hendricks after a loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Dexter Fowler (right groin tightness) was injured April 22 and did not play April 23. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20. He likely won’t be activated until sometime in May.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa April 22. He likely won’t be activated until sometime in May.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia