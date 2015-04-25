Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon said prior to Friday night’s game that no player, no matter how talented, is exempt from feeling the pressure to succeed.

“I’ve been around veterans, Hall of Famers, and I couldn’t believe the conversations I was having,” Maddon said. “We all doubt ourselves at different moments.”

The Cubs skipper was answering a question about left-hander Jon Lester, who’s scuffled a bit since signing a six-year, $155 million contract with Chicago.

The 31-year old Lester went 116-67 with a 3.58 ERA in 253 appearances, all but one a start, with the Boston Red Sox.

Maddon said it’s understandable for a player to experience self-induced pressure after signing their first major deal, perhaps even further-enhanced when the contract is with a new team, and one like the Cubs with lofty expectations.

“Major leaguers don’t want to embarrass themselves,” Maddon said. “They don’t want to let anybody down, and they don’t want to let their teammates down.”

Lester entered Friday’s start against the Reds at Great American Ball Park 0-2 with a 6.89 ERA in three starts. But, his performance in the previous two outings make those numbers a little deceiving.

He pitched well for the most part on Friday, allowing three earned runs on five hits with a walk and a season-high 10 strikeouts in a game the Cubs eventually won, 7-3 in extra innings.

In his previous outing, Lester tossed a season-high 97 pitches and exited in the sixth inning with the score tied before the bullpen allowed the eventual winning runs in a 5-2 loss to the Padres.

“I‘m learning. New league, new faces,” Lester said following Friday’s win. “Had a better feel for my cutter tonight. I just keep adjusting. I feel like I threw the ball better in my last start than the line score showed. Add this one to that ... I just keep thinking about the task at hand. That’s how I approach things.”

Lester missed a start in spring training due to “dead arm.” It was minor issue, and Maddon believes it’s just a matter of time before Lester hits his stride.

“I think he keeps getting better,” Maddon said. “I believe in the length of the season. It’s just him getting more comfortable. The interrupted Spring Training bothered him a little. He’s trending to the positive.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 2-1, 1.74 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-0, 0.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Dexter Fowler returned to the starting lineup Friday after missing one game with right groin tightness. On Friday, Fowler went 1-for-5 with a double. Fowler’s return was a welcome one for the Cubs who need his presence at the top of the lineup. He has multi-hit games already this season.

--LHP Jon Lester allowed three runs on Friday night in Cincinnati with a walk and a season-high 10 strikeouts over 104 pitches. “It tells me that I‘m executing my pitches,” said Lester of his 10 strikeouts. “Stuff-wise, we did something right tonight with the 10 punch-outs. I’ll take it.”

--INF Jonathan Herrera impressed manager Joe Maddon in Spring Training with his attitude. “He was always upbeat,” Maddon said. “He didn’t know his status. Never asked.” More importantly, Maddon says he trusts Herrera to deliver quality at-bats when called upon. On Friday night, Herrera’s RBI single drove home the go-ahead run, sparking a four-run 11th inning in a 7-3 win at Cincinnati.

--LF Chris Coghlan continued his dominance of Reds RHP Mike Leake on Friday night. Entering the game, Coghlan was 8-for-8 with a homer off Leake in his career. Coghlan homered on an 0-2 pitch from Leake in the seventh inning to tie the score 2-2. He leads the team with three home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve always thought highly of a team that can win in extra innings on the road. That really indicates you are focused in the game in its entirety. We had to come back to begin with, overcame difficult moments. You can classify this as a team win.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after an extra-innings win at Cincinnati on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20. He likely won’t be activated until sometime in May.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa April 22. He likely won’t be activated until sometime in May.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia