Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Kris Bryant has many virtues, patience is among them.

Bryant arrived in the major leagues with the reputation of being a pure power hitter, so naturally he would strike out frequently and take chances with pitches out of the strike zone, right?

Only he’s not doing that.

Through his first eight major league games, Bryant had eight walks and eight strikeouts in 29 at-bats, numbers not indicative of a home run hitter.

“It is unusual,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He never seems to get frazzled or anxious in a moment. He’s very mindful of not making things difficult. All those forces help him to not want to make things happen right now.”

While the anticipation of Bryant’s first career homer grows among Cubs fans, the 23-year-old is letting the game come to him. His on-base percentage (.526) was higher than his slugging percentage (517) in eight games, in which he batted .379 with four doubles and seven RBIs.

“I just think he understands the importance of seeing a lot of pitches,” said Maddon. “He’s not succumbed to chasing (pitches) just to move the baseball. They keep trying to expand his strike zone and he’s not doing it.”

It’s a trait shared by most Bryant’s teammates. The Cubs lead the National League with 3.93 pitches per plate appearance, the fourth-highest mark in the major leagues.

Entering Sunday’s game, Bryant was seeing 4.29 pitches per plate appearance.

It’s just a matter of time before Bryant clubs his first round-tripper. If not for the spacious confines of Pittsburgh’s PNC Park, he might already have one or two.

“The home runs are going to come,” said Maddon. “For a guy like him, they come in clusters.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-1, 4.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-1. 5.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo entered Sunday’s game batting .526 (10-for-19) on the current road trip with a homer, two doubles, two RBIs and six runs scored. He ranked eighth in the National League with 4.18 pitches seen per plate appearance. “If you want to teach a young left-hander how to make adjustments with two strikes, watch Rizzo,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “In those situations, guys like he and (Reds first baseman) Joey Votto will choke up, do different things. For a lot of hitters, one size fits all with their swings.”

--2B Addison Russell had struck out 11 times in 19 at-bats before he delivered a bases-loaded double on Sunday, driving in the decisive three runs in a 5-2 victory at Cincinnati. “This whole process may take a few games,” said the 21-year old Russell. “I‘m just trying to stay patient, stay with my approach, and believe in my talent. It’s just a stepping stone, I believe.” Russell is baseball’s third-best prospect according to Baseball America.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday night with a walk and two strikeouts to give the Cubs a chance to win in extra innings. “He’s got really good stuff,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He’s been a breath of fresh air. We’re looking to get him in more situations.”

--RHP Jake Arrieta retired the first 11 batters he faced on Sunday afternoon before giving up a solo homer to Reds third baseman Todd Frazier. He overcame some command issues in the middle innings and finished with two earned runs allowed on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in six innings. “I sped up a little bit after (Frazier’s homer),” said Arrieta. “Got out of my rhythm which was a little uncharacteristic. My emphasis was on not making a mistake.”

--RHP Pedro Strop has been diagnosed with an infection in his foot and has not pitched since Wednesday. He returned to the mound on Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This whole process may take a few games. I‘m just trying to stay patient, stay with my approach, and believe in my talent.” -- Cubs 2B Addison Russell, who had struck out 11 times in 19 at-bats before he delivered a bases-loaded double in a win over the Reds on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20. He likely won’t be activated until May.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa April 22. He likely won’t be activated until sometime in May.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Brian Schlitter

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia