Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Addison Russell said he was happy to miss all the hoopla as he made his major league debut on the road April 21 at Pittsburgh.

He finally made his Wrigley Field debut on Monday, and he beat out a fifth-inning infield hit as the Cubs opened a six-game homestand with a 4-0 win over the Pirates.

“I‘m broken in a little bit,” Russell said. “Getting called up on the road was a little bit easier than me trying to come up the first day just because of all the media and everything. It is a lot to take in when you first get here.”

Russell, 21, secured 15 tickets for family members, mostly coming from Florida, for his first game at the iconic Chicago park.

The Cubs’ highly regarded infield prospect already is making an impact. He drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double Sunday in a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

He’s the second-youngest Cubs second baseman with a three-RBI day since Ken Hubbs, then 20, accomplished the feat against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1962.

“He’s very gifted, and I can also see he’s probably not settled in 100 percent yet,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “However, he won a game with his defense the other day and with his offense (Sunday). ... You’re getting glimpses of what it’s going to look like.”

At 21 years and 94 days, Russell is currently the youngest player in the National League.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-0, 3.32 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 1-1, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (2-1) allowed no walks, struck out seven and scattered just four hits through eight shutout innings in the Cubs’ 4-0 win over the Pirates. He has allowed only one walk in four starts this season.

--2B Addison Russell was in the lineup as he made his first Cubs home appearance. Russell made his major league debut last week and hit a three-run double Sunday, helping the Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the Reds. He was ranked the No. 3 overall top prospect by Baseball Almanac entering 2015 and the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs’ system. Russell went 1-for-3 and scored a run in his first Wrigley Field game.

--INF Junior Lake returned to the Cubs on Monday after being recalled from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day. He spent parts of the past two seasons with the Cubs, producing a career .243 average with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 41 RBIs in 72 games. At Iowa this season, he was batting .289 with two doubles and eight RBIs in 13 games.

--RHP Brian Schlitter was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday after going 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Cubs this season. Last year, he appeared in 61 games and went 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA plus 31 strikeouts and 19 walks.

--INF Javier Baez is back with the Cubs organization after a nearly three-week bereavement leave following the death of his sister, Noely. He is working out in Arizona to regain form before a likely return to Triple-A Iowa. “Right now, the focus is getting Javie back to game-ready,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said. “He’s working hard in Arizona, getting a lot better.”

--LHP Travis Wood (1-1, 3.24 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season and second at Wrigley Field when he faces the Pirates on Tuesday. It is also his second straight against Pittsburgh. Wood had a no-decision April 21 at Pittsburgh, giving up three runs on four hits in five innings in a game the Cubs eventually won 9-8. He is 5-7 all-time against the Pirates in 15 games (14 starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just kept hammering the strike zone, getting the first hitter out, gave up very few hits, obviously. He was in control of the game.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Jason Hammel, who fired eight strong innings Monday in the Cubs’ 4-0 win over the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20. He likely won’t be activated until May.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22. He likely won’t be activated until sometime in May.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Junior Lake

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia