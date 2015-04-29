Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO --Rookie Addison Russell had an exciting but also scary debut for the Chicago Cubs this week.

The 21-year-old second-baseman went 1-for-3 with a run scored in his first Wrigley Field game on Monday.

But in a seventh-inning plate appearance Russell lost the grip on his bat and it sailed into the stands near the on-deck circle, hitting a fan seated around 10 rows from the field.

”It just slipped,“ Russell said. ”I was aggressive that at-bat, I saw a fastball, wanted to hit it and the bat slipped, and then I saw it just connect with his face. I felt so bad. Words can’t describe how bad I feel.

“When the bat was in mid-flight, my mind was screaming ‘watch out, watch out.’ I saw the kid’s glasses fly, and it wasn’t pretty.”

The Cubs said in a statement that the unidentified fan was treated at Wrigley Field and transported to a nearby hospital. The Cubs said the fan was conscious and communicating with medical staff.

“It’s awful, but when you come to the game, please pay attention,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s a crazy game, things fly in the stands and it’s awful. But we all know it can happen.”

The fan’s condition was not known Tuesday but Russell still hopes to eventually give the fan a signed bat.

Russell wasn’t distracted on Tuesday with an RBI double in the second inning as the Cubs opened a 3-0 lead.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-7

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 3-0, 2.19 ERA) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 0-0, 5.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood (2-1) collected his first career win at Wrigley Field against the Pirates as he allowed just two runs on five hits, walked none and struck out nine for his first win in two starts this season over Pittsburgh. “(Wood) was aggressive with his fastball, change up played,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “Maybe he pitched more to both sides of the plate than we’ve seen in the past. But we weren’t able to get in control of any aspect of the game tonight.”

--SS Starlin Castro is just 25 but is by far the top offensive veteran among current Cubs at Wrigley Field. He has had 1,493 at-bats with 425 hits (.284 average) at the Chicago landmark. Castro has hit safely in 16 of 19 games to start the season and 41 of his last 46 overall. He’s started all 19 games to date along with 1B Anthony Rizzo and RF Jorge Soler.

--3B Kris Bryant already has three multi-hit and multi-RBI games in 11 appearances with the Cubs. The Elias Sports Bureau said Bryant is just the third Cub since RBI became an official stat in 1920 to have at least three multi-hit, multi-RBI performances through 10 appearances. Mandy Brooks (1925) and Joe Marty (1937) were the others.

--1B Anthony Rizzo led the majors with a .494 on-base percentage through Monday and has reached base safely in 32 of his last 60 plate appearances. That was the highest on-base percentage by any Cub since Geovany Soto had a .500 OBP in April 2010. Rizzo, who had the game-winning RBI in Monday’s 4-0 win over the Pirates, has scored a run in six of his last seven games and leads the team with 15 runs scored.

--CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and reached after being hit by a pitch. His hits were the first this season as a right-handed batter, snapping an 0-for-10 skid to start the season. He had three hits against a left-handed pitcher for just the 10th time in his career.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 5.74 ERA) makes his second career start against the Pirates and fourth of the season. He had no decision last Thursday in Pittsburgh after allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-4 Cubs loss. Wednesday’s start will be his first of the season at night after three during daylight hours. Hendricks has started 16 games since making his major league debut in 2014, going 7-2 with a 2.46 ERA in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It all starts with the pitcher. (LHP Travis Wood) was very good getting through seven other than that hiccup, a two run homer.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20. He likely won’t be activated until May.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22. He likely won’t be activated until sometime in May.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Junior Lake

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia