Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Not guilty.

Major League Baseball ruled on Wednesday that allegations of tampering by the Chicago Cubs in last year’s hiring of manger Joe Maddon were unfounded.

MLB announced the conclusion of a nearly six-month investigation in a one-paragraph statement.

“Major League Baseball has concluded its tampering investigation regarding Joe Maddon’s departure from the Tampa Bay Rays and his subsequent hiring as manager of the Chicago Cubs. The investigation produced no finding of a violation of Major League Rule 3(k) on Tampering,” the statement said.

Maddon, the former Tampa Bay Rays manger, exercised an opt out clause in his contract and signed a five-year deal with the Cubs worth a reported $25 million last November.

Tampa Bay claimed Chicago tampered with Maddon while he was still under contract. The Cubs denied the charge.

“It was a long process but there was never anything to worry about,” said Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. “It was just more allowing the process to play out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Friday -- Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 0-3, 5.04 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 0-2, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1) suffered the loss as the Cubs’ four-game winning streak was snapped. He allowed two runs on five hits while walking a season-high three and striking out six in five innings of work. Hendricks has a 5.23 ERA in four starts this season after a 2.05 ERA in the same stretch last year. “I threw pretty well,” Hendricks said. “I had my sinker back which was the No. 1 key I was working on all week. I threw some good curveballs but they had a good approach tonight at the plate.”

--3B Kris Bryant may have only 12 major league start to date still among 15 candidates on the All-Star Game ballot released on this week. Bryant was 0-for-3 with a walk and scored the Cubs’ lone run on Wednesday. He’s batting .318 to date.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch for the seventh time this season in the fourth inning, the most by a Cub in April and tied the team’s all-time record for any month. He entered Wednesday’s game second in the National League with a .477 on-base percentage, was fourth with 16 runs scored and fifth in walks. He’s also among league leaders in stolen bases (tied for fourth with a career-high six). The Cubs were tops in the league with 25 stolen bases through Tuesday.

--C Miguel Montero went 3-for-4 with an RBI to give the Cubs a brief 1-0 lead in the second inning. He’s hitting .348 at home compared to a .226 average on the road. Wednesday’s game was his third straight and eighth overall multi-hit game of the years.

--LHP Jon Lester (0-2, 6.23 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season on Friday as the Cubs open a three-game weekend series at home against the Brewers. He’s allowed 15 earned runs while walking five and striking out 24. Lester has faced the Brewers just twice in his career, the most recent on April 6, 2014, while with the Red Sox. He took the loss after giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits in Boston’s 4-0 loss at Fenway Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whenever you win a series against a major league team, I‘m really happy about that. It’s hard to be perfect every night, but I thought our effort was great.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after his team lost Wednesday, but still took the series against Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Junior Lake

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia