Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon can’t wait to finally hear some noise coming from the Wrigley Field bleachers.

The park’s famed outfield seats have been silent as work on the bleacher rebuild has continued through the season’s first month.

Work is expected to be done for the May 11 game against the New York Mets for a partial reopening.

“I was made aware of that a couple days ago,” said Maddon. “The construction workers have been at it pretty diligently. The weather has been a little bit better for them to do that. It’s going to be spectacular; we’re all looking forward to it.”

The expanded left field and existing center field bleachers will open first. On Friday, a corner of left field had 10 rows of seating installed and other areas had brackets in place for installation of bleachers.

Right field is currently a mix of structural steel and plywood boards in place for concrete and won’t open until summer.

Even a partial opening will be welcome.

“When you start getting the noise coming back in from the outfield, that’s kind of a cool vibe, too,” said Maddon, who hasn’t seen the bleachers with fans since last season when his then Tampa Bay team visited Wrigley. “Really, really spectacular vision the Cubs have created and we’re all looking forward to seeing it come to fruition.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-3, 5.79 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 3-1, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester picked up his first win as a member of the Cubs on Friday, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four and walking one. He retired 15 of 16 Brewers hitters, including his final 10 batters on the way to his 30th career appearance of at least seven innings with zero runs. “(Lester) just keeps getting better,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “The fastball was really good, the cutter got better game in progress, the change up was there when he wanted it and the big old hook was there a couple of times, too.”

--2B Addison Russell clubbed his first major league home run as he led out the third inning with a solo shot to center. Lester sent the full count pitch about five rows in to the empty left field bleachers. “It feels good and it was made it even more special because it was here at Wrigley,” Russell said. “The fans jumping up, just hearing the crowd roar was an awesome feeling.” The last time a Cub player’s first career home run was also the lone run in a game was nearly 81 years ago when Phil Cavarretta homered in a 1-0 win over the Reds at Wrigley Field on Sept 25, 1934.

--CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to seven games with a first inning single. He’s hitting .320 at home compared to .226 on the road. Fowler has led off the first inning with a hit in each of his last three games.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch for the eighth time in 21 games on Friday. The seven times he was hit in April was a franchise record for the month. Rizzo and Marlon Byrd were the only Cubs to reach on hit-by-pitches seven times in any month of the season.

--INF prospect Javier Baez went 1-for-6 with a double in his 2015 debut with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday at Oklahoma City. Baez was on an extended bereavement leave following the death of his sister. “I didn’t hear anything bad (but) I didn’t follow it that closely,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I just heard everything was well, he’s fine and we’ll just keep moving it forward. But nothing spectacular one way or the other.”

--RHP Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.03 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season and third at Wrigley Field. He has faced National League Central foes in each of his starts this season and wins in his last two. Arrieta leads the Cubs in victories and is the only pitcher with decisions in each of his starts. He’s 2-2 all-time against Milwaukee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just plod along, that’s what I’ve always done. I don’t look at it as if I‘m due or anything like that, it’s just stick with the routine and stick with what I know.” -- LHP Jon Lester,who picked up his first win as a member of the Cubs on Friday, tossing seven shutout innings in a win over Milwaukee.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Junior Lake

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia