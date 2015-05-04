Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Are opposing pitchers starting to figure out Kris Bryant?

Maybe a little bit.

The Chicago Cubs third baseman started his 15th career game in Sunday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers but didn’t sound worried despite an 0-for-4 effort on Saturday with four strikeouts.

It might also be partly Bryant as he settles into regular play with the Cubs.

“Maybe I kind of got out of my approach a little bit,” Bryant said prior to Sunday’s series finale. “It’s a percentage game with me. I have games like that a certain amount of times. I expect to have another game like that sometimes this year, but it’s all about minimizing it and learning from it.”

He had a better Sunday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI double

Bryant batted .379 (11-for-29) with four doubles, seven RBIs and eight walks in his first eight games but has gone 3-for-21 (.143) with three RBI and four walks in his last six games.

The 6-foot 5-inch rookie clubbed 34 home runs in the minors last year and three in Triple-A Iowa in seven games this year before his call up to Chicago

So far he has none with the Cubs. But Bryant figures they’ll come.

“I can go all season without hitting a home run as long as we’re winning games,” he said. “Right now we’re doing pretty good, so we’ll see. I know the type of player I am and it’s a percentage. I hit home runs and I‘m just due. Yesterday I was due for a bad game, so it happens.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-1, 3.04 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 3-0, 1.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel ended with no decision, but did have his second straight quality outing and third this season. He officially worked six innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking a pair. He remains 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA in seven career starts against Milwaukee. Hammel departed in the seventh inning after walking Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez, the first he’s issued since April 17. He had faced 86 consecutive batters without a base-on-balls.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Varvaro, 30, is 7-9 with 20 holds, one save and a 3.23 ERA in 166 big league relief appearances with three clubs. He was traded from Atlanta to Boston last Dec. 17 and was 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in nine relief appearances this season before he was designated for assignment on April 29.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz was designed for assignment on Sunday. He was 0-1 with one save and a 3.38 ERA in eight relief appearances this season with Triple-A Iowa.

--C Miguel Montero went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored and extended his hitting streak to five games. Montero is batting .382 with three homers, four walks, seven RBI and four multi-hit games in 11 games since April 18.

--LHP Travis Wood (2-1, 3.04 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season and third on the road as the Cubs open a four-game series in St. Louis. He leads all Cubs starters with a 3.04 ERA and is 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his last three starts. Wood is 5-6 in 16 all-time starts with a 5.28 ERA again the Cardinals, his most start against any opponent. He’s 2-3 at Busch Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a much better match-up. It’s just one of those things that’s under the category of, ‘It’s the right thing to do, it just didn’t work.’ That doesn’t mean it was wrong. It didn’t work out at that time.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on an intentional walk that backfired in a loss vs. Milwaukee on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Junior Lake

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia