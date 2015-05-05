Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The box score said the loss belonged to reliever Pedro Strop, who failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning of the Chicago Cubs’ 10-9 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

But Travis Wood knew better.

“Your team puts up five in the first, you can’t give it back,” the left-hander said. “That’s on me.”

Wood couldn’t deliver a shutdown inning after getting a 5-0 advantage before throwing a pitch, allowing a grand slam to St. Louis first baseman Mark Reynolds. And although Wood bounced back with four scoreless innings before leaving after giving up three straight singles to start the sixth, the die was cast.

Rallying for two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh, the Cardinals handed the Cubs a bitter 10-9 defeat.

“It just comes down to the fact I didn’t execute a pitch when I needed to,” Wood said. “They’re on a hot streak right now. They never give away at-bats and they never quit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-11

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-1, 5.23 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood took a 5-0 lead to the mound with him Monday night and couldn’t make it stick, even though he left in the sixth with an 8-5 edge. Wood gave up a first-inning grand slam to Mark Reynolds, enabling the Cardinals to get back into the game. In five-plus innings, Wood allowed six hits and a like number of runs, with two walks and five strikeouts. “Your team puts up five in the first, you can’t give it back,” the left-hander said. “That’s on me.”

--RHP Kyle Hendricks gets the call Tuesday night in Game 2 of a four-game series in St. Louis. Hendricks absorbed the loss Wednesday night in Chicago’s 8-1 home defeat against Pittsburgh, although it wasn’t his fault. He gave up just two runs off five hits and three walks in six innings, fanning six. Hendricks went 0-1 with a 3.06 ERA in three starts last year against the Cardinals.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) started a rehab assignment for Triple-A Iowa at Nashville, pitching a scoreless inning with a walk and two strikeouts. Grimm, who went 5-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 73 outings for the Cubs last year, was disabled on April 2 and hasn’t pitched since spring training. He has 20 days in the minors if he needs them before the club must decide to activate him or option him back to an affiliate.

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring) started Monday night but departed for pinch runner Junior Lake after going from first to third on Addison Russell’s single in the third inning. Denorfia went 2-for-2 with an RBI before leaving. The former San Diego Padre and Seattle Mariner is 9-for-21.

--1B Anthony Rizzo belted a solo homer in the second, his fourth homer of the year, and his only hit in five at-bats. Rizzo also stole his seventh base, setting a career high in just the season’s 24th game. Rizzo never stole more than 10 bags in any minor league season and entered the year with just 16 career thefts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring) left the May 4 game in the third inning.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20 and moved to a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa May 4.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Junior Lake

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia