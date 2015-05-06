Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The first two games of the Chicago Cubs’ four-game series in St. Louis are a snapshot of what this team is -- talented, although flawed in terms of contending for a playoff spot -- and what it could be in a year or two.

Facing an opponent with the major league’s best record and best ERA, Chicago pounded out 13 runs on 22 hits, consistently taking quality at-bats and running the Cardinals’ starters off the mound before they can reach five innings.

But the Cubs haven’t pitched well enough or converted enough balls into outs to make their prolific offensive production matter. They blew 5-0 and 8-4 leads Monday night in a 10-9 loss, then coughed up a 4-1 edge Tuesday night in one-third of an inning en route to a 7-4 defeat.

For all the hullabaloo about Chicago’s offseason spending spree and its rich farm system, the roster still has holes. There isn’t enough starting pitching depth, the bullpen is showing signs of overuse and the defense is up-and-down.

Those weaknesses have been exposed by a St. Louis team which is rolling with the sport’s best record at 20-6. Already, the Cardinals own a 6 1/2-game lead on the Cubs in the National League Central.

Chicago’s future is unquestionably bright. One day, the Cubs might just party like it’s 1908. Expecting that day to be sometime this fall, however, doesn’t seem realistic.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-12

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 1-2, 4.71 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 1-2, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks couldn’t hold on to a 4-1 lead and settled for a no-decision in a game Chicago eventually lost. Hendricks gave up a game-tying three-run homer to Matt Carpenter in the bottom of the fifth, leaving after allowing six hits and four runs in five innings with two walks and one strikeout. Hendricks also hit two batters, the part which most concerns him. “Hitting and walking guys is not my game,” he said.

--LHP Jon Lester takes the mound Wednesday night in game three of the series. Lester faced St. Louis on Opening Night Apr. 5, leaving after 4 1/3 innings, eight hits and three runs in a 3-0 loss to Adam Wainwright. Lester is coming off his first Chicago win, throwing seven scoreless innings Friday in a 1-0 verdict over Milwaukee.

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day DL Tuesday after departing Monday night’s game for pinch-runner Junior Lake in the third inning. Denorfia aggravated an injury which has bothered him throughout the first month as he went from first to third on an Addison Russell single. In 21 at-bats, Denorfia has managed nine hits.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen was sent down to Triple-A Iowa Tuesday as the Cubs beefed up a suddenly shaky bullpen in the wake of Monday night’s late-game collapse. Germen actually pitched a scoreless eighth inning in the 10-9 loss, but was tagged for five runs over six innings in six appearances, doling out five walks.

--LHP James Russell, a long-time Cub who went to Atlanta at the trading deadline last July, is back with the team after being called up Tuesday. Pitching at Iowa, Russell went 2-0 with three saves in seven appearances, fanning 12 over 9 2/3 innings and allowing only four hits. He’s appeared in 338 games over the last five seasons and should offer a proven set-up option.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro was activated on Tuesday. Varvaro, who was claimed on waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, is 7-9 with a 3.23 ERA in 166 appearances with Seattle, Atlanta and the Red Sox since 2010.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve got to change something up. Hitting and walking guys is not my game. I‘m not as consistent as I was last year. I felt good at points, but I had too many baserunners.” -- Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks, after a loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5 after aggravated an injury which has bothered him throughout the first month.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20 and moved to a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa May 4.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Anthony Varvaro

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Junior Lake

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler