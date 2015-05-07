Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- First-year Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is an eclectic human being.

He bicycles around opposing cities when his team is on the road. He traveled to St. Louis on Sunday wearing a Chicago Blackhawks jersey and had a bottle of wine sitting near his desk Wednesday night after the Cubs’ 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

Don’t mistake varied interests and high intelligence with a lack of fire, though. In his previous gig as the Tampa Bay Rays’ manager, Maddon had his fierce competitive streak manifest itself into a spate of altercations and ejections as his young team fought for and earned respect from its American League East rivals.

Maddon’s current squad is built around young players, most of whom have little meaningful major league experience, and he felt they weren’t getting a fair strike zone Wednesday night from plate umpire D.J. Reyburn. Maddon spoke up in the sixth inning and was soon asked to depart, but not before getting his two cents’ worth, and perhaps a bit more.

Following the game, Maddon left a bit more change on the table while praising the conduct of his younger players such as third baseman Kris Bryant, right fielder Jorge Soler and second baseman Addison Russell.

“Egregiously bad,” Maddon said of his second ejection of the year. “All our of guys handled it extremely well, though. They didn’t act like babies. I won’t let our guys get shortchanged.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 3-2, 2.84 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-1, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester had to work for Wednesday night’s win, overcoming two errors -- one his dropped throw that cost him an unearned run -- to snap St. Louis’ eight-game winning streak. Lester gave up seven hits and four runs (one earned) in seven innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Manager Joe Maddon said Lester’s cutter has become “more pertinent” over the past two starts.

--RHP Jake Arrieta takes the mound for Thursday’s series finale in St. Louis. Arrieta has dominated the Cardinals since arriving in Chicago in August 2013, going 3-0 with an 0.74 ERA in 36 1/3 innings over six starts. Arrieta threw seven shutout innings April 8 in a 2-0 win over St. Louis. He is coming off a 6-1 loss Saturday to Milwaukee, which touched him for a season-high four runs.

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) was activated off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, beefing up a Cubs bullpen that was seriously taxed lately. Grimm, who was 5-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 73 appearances last year, pitched a scoreless inning during a rehab stint Monday night for Triple-A Iowa.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro’s stay with Chicago lasted all of 24 hours, as he was designated for assignment Wednesday. Varvaro was claimed off waivers Sunday from Boston and added to the 25-man roster Tuesday night, but he didn’t get into the game. In nine outings this year for the Red Sox, the 30-year old went 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA.

--OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa as part of the Cubs’ second consecutive four-player roster shakeup. Szczur, who made the Opening Day roster but was sent down to Iowa on April 19, batted .262-2-7 in 11 games in Triple-A. In 10 major league at-bats last month, Szczur collected two hits, including a double, and an RBI. He appeared as a pinch runner Wednesday and stayed in the game to play left field.

--OF Junior Lake was sent down to Triple-A Iowa in order to make room for OF Matt Szczur. Lake, 25, started Tuesday night’s game and went 1-for-4, fanning against closer Trevor Rosenthal for the game’s final out. Lake went 4-for-14 during his four-game stint with Chicago. He hit .289 in 45 at-bats for Iowa earlier this season.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, but there is no timetable for his return. Ramirez, 25, went on the disabled list April 16 after going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in his first five appearances, covering three innings. Ramirez went 3-3, 1.44 with three saves in 50 outings last year for the Cubs.

--RHP Blake Parker, designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, was released a day later. Parker, 29, went a combined 2-3 with one save and a 3.68 ERA in 74 relief appearances for the Cubs from 2012-14. He had no decisions and a 2.70 ERA in three appearances for Triple-A Iowa this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Things could have been easier, but this was a great team win.” -- LHP Jon Lester, after the Cubs’ 6-5 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a throwing program at extended spring training April 20, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on May 4. He was activated May 6.

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur